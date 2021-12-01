How to Web Swing as Spider-Man? is one of the first questions that comes to many people’s minds after the new update 1.53 for Marvel’s Avengers. Web swinging is one of the most important ways to traverse as Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers. However, Spider-Man is only available to PlayStation owners of Marvel’s Avengers. If you have just unlocked Spidey in Marvel’s Avengers or are in the process of doing that and looking for some web-swinging lessons as Spider-Man, we have got your back.

This article will explain how you can easily web swing as Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers.

How to Web Swing as Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers?

According to Crystal Dynamics, Spider-Man’s web-swinging is less restrictive and more comprehensive when compared to Ms. Marvel and Black Widow’s methods of traversing around a given area. In Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man doesn’t need ledges or poles to attach his spidey webs to. While this does take realism away, the developers had desired to concentrate on fun over authenticity.

In order to web swing as Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers, hold down the right shoulder trigger while jumping. This will allow you to swing your web onto almost anything in the in-game world. This mechanism will feel similar to players who have played Insomniac’s Spider-Man games and will provide players more control over Spider-Man’s web-swinging abilities. Apart from web swinging, your Spider-Man can crawl on walls as well. Similar to Captain America and Black Panther, the developers have even allowed Spidey to wall run, which only adds to the variety available.

However, Spider-Man can wall-run endlessly or as long as you want and can even run left, right, and crawl walls. You can use Spidey’s web-swinging to get out of tight scenarios or whenever there’s a massive crowd of enemies narrowing in on you. Marvel’s Avengers version of the web-slinger is a support character and you might want to use his traversal abilities to puzzle the enemies. The new update even brings some great content like the Klaw Raid as well as introduces a new way to get premium cosmetics in the form of Shipments.

There’s currently a Wakandan Stealth Outfit for Iron Man up for grabs and you can get it by earning Shipments. Spider-Man is the 10th Avenger to join the game and probably the last for a while now. The developers might not want to run the risk of loading the game with a ton of content.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

