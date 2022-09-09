NBA 2K23 Daily Spin Location: Where to Claim Daily Prize Reward

If you’re looking for a few extra VC Coins, or some other great surprises in NBA 2K23, you’ll want to track down and locate the Daily Rewards Spin. As the name states, you’ll be able to visit this once per day and earn some free items, but only if you know a few things about your MyPlayer first and foremost.

But, let’s find out where you’re going to need to head first before we get into the major details. With a world as far and vast as The City is, there are bound to be a couple of places that you may miss at the first glance over it. Let’s find out where you’re going to want to go, and the best way to get there if you’re looking to claim your Daily Spin in NBA 2K23!

Daily Spin Location in NBA 2K23

The first thing that you’re going to want to do is pop open your map, where you’ll be able to see everything that The City has to offer for you. If you’re looking to get your hands on your free rewards, you’re going to need to make your way to The Block as soon as possible. If only there was a very quick and convenient way to get there. Oh wait, there is! Hop onto the nearest Subway Station and make your way towards the Block Subway Station.

Once you’ve arrived, if you don’t know which City Affinity you’re aligned with, you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking that out. You’ll be able to find that in your MyPlayer Menu, so you can discover and find out who you’ve been randomly assigned at the beginning of your journey. Once you know, you’ll need to find and discover the statue in the middle of the block that matches with your respective alliance.

Once you find your respective statue, you’ll be able to jump right in and spin the wheel of fate, and hope that you land on something great. You could earn tons of VC or anything in between, so you never know what lies waiting for you! A great way to keep players coming back for more.

And that’s all there is to know about how to get your Daily Reward in NBA 2K23! If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out if the game has cross-play and cross-save, some free locker codes to get VC, and the fastest ways to level up in the game!

NBA 2K23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.