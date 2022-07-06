Pokemon GO Battle Weekend 2022 Event Guide: Bonuses, Featured Attacks, and More

If you’re looking to show off your most powerful Pokemon in Pokemon GO, the GO Battle Weekend is going to be the best time to do just that. You’ll be able to take on some of the leaders of Team GO Rocket, as well as earn a chance to add another Shadow Legendary to your time if you’re able to rescue Shadow Latios in time.

Let’s take a look at all of the excitement, as well as all of the rewards you’ll be able to earn, moves you’ll be able to teach your Pokemon, and more! Here is everything you’ll need to know about the GO Battle Weekend!

GO Battle Weekend Schedule

If you’re looking to get involved in this epic event, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got some time freed up from July 9th at 12:00 AM until July 10th at 11:59 PM Local Time. You’ll have plenty of time to partake in battles when you visit the Great League, Ultra League, and Master Leagues available to battle in, or take on different Team GO Rocket Leaders to claim some great new Shadow Pokemon!

GO Battle Weekend Bonuses

If you’re looking to pull in some extra items, or battle more than ever before, this weekend is going to be a great time for you to get back into the game. Here are all of the bonuses available during this GO Battle event!

Up to 20 GO Battle League Sets per day

Use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget the Charged Attack Frustration

Team GO Rocket balloons will appear every two hours

Earn X5 Stardust from GO Battle League Rewards

1 extra Raid Pass per day

50% Extra XP from Raid Battles

Earn 2 Mysterious Components from defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts

50% extra Stardust from defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts

Encounter Legendary Pokemon in GO Battle League at Rank 16 and up

With all of these bonuses available, there’s no reason not to get out and battle, especially with the chance to get your hands on some excellent Legendary Pokemon at a much lower rank!

Featured Moves during GO Battle Weekend

If you’re planning on evolving a Pokemon, you may want to check this list out to see if one of your Pokemon is on here, so you can teach them an exclusive Blast From The Past move, or an attack that may have been featured during a past event!

Frenzy Plant (Charged Attack) Venusaur, Meganium, Sceptile, Torterra, Serperior

Blast Burn (Charged Attack) Charizard, Typhlosion, Blaziken, Infernape, Emboar

Hydro Cannon (Charged Attack) Blastoise, Feraligatr, Swampert, Empoleon, Samurott

Dragon Breath (Fast Attack) Charizard



Shadow Pokemon List

As you battle against Team GO Rocket grunts, you’ll have a chance to catch some new Shadow Pokemon, as well as a chance to earn a special Legendary Pokemon after defeating Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket Leader.

Geodude

Shinx

Patrat

Watchog

Purrloin

Liepard

Ducklett

Swanna

Foongus

Amoonguss

Shadow Latios (Giovanni Battle)

There will also be some Special Research Tasks to take on during this time, and completing it will grant you access to the Super Rocket Radar, which will give you a chance to go one-on-one with Giovanni. You’ll have until September 1st, 2022 at 10:00 Local Time to claim and complete this research task.

And there we have it! All of the excitement to look forward to during the GO Battle Weekend! Since we are now in the Pokemon GO 6th Anniversary Event, make sure you’re checking out all of the Special Research Tasks, as well as Field Research Tasks that can be completed! If you’re looking to flex your power, learn up on how to use Mega Evolution to its fullest extent, and if you’re looking to catch some more new Pokemon, get ready with a list of all of the upcoming Spotlight Hour Pokemon you’ll be able to catch soon!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.