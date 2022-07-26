Pokemon GO: Best Teams and Pokemon for Hisui Cup

If you’re looking to showcase your battling prowess in Pokemon GO, you’ll have an ample opportunity to do just that when the Hisui Cup goes live very soon! You’ll want to bring your best Pokemon to this battle, so make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of different monsters throughout your journey.

If you’re looking to find out the requirements, or if your favorite Pokemon will be able to battle, you’ve come to the right spot! Let’s dive in and find out who the best Pokemon to bring to the fight is going to be, alongside their best moves to use as you work your way to the top in the Hisui Cup!

Pokemon GO Hisui Cup – Requirements and Schedule

If you’re looking to battle, you’ll have from July 27th at 10:00 AM until August 2nd at 8:00 PM Local Time to showcase your powers off to other trainers across the world. You’ll also be able to find plenty of new and exciting Pokemon, all with their unique regional variant. If you’re looking to get your hands on a Growlith, Sneasel, Braviary, or Qwilfish, you’re in luck during this event!

However, if you’re looking to fight, you won’t be limited to just these four Pokemon, you’ll have a whole list of different monsters to choose from. Make sure that they fall in line with these stipulations, and you’ll be ready to go:

Under 1,500 CP

Numbered from #387 to #493

You’ll have just over 100 different Pokemon to choose from, but from our rankings, these are going to be the 20 best to bring onto your team, so you’ll be ready for anything:

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Bastiodon Iron Tail Smack Down Drapion Bite Sludge Bomb Drifblim Hex Shadow Ball Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Abomasnow Razor Leaf Weather Ball Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Toxicroak Counter Dynamic Punch Froslass Hex Shadow Ball Empoleon Metal Claw Hydro Pump Gastrodon Mud-Slap Earthquake Skuntank Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Pachirisu Volt Switch Thunderbolt Probopass Rock Throw Rock Slid Luxray Snarl Wild Charge Lickilicky Lick Hyper Beam Roserade Poison Jab Solar Beam Gliscor Wing Attack Earthquake Cherrim (Sunny) Razor Leaf Solar Beam Hippowdon Fire Fang Earth Power Wormadam (Trash) Bug Bite Bug Buzz

With any of these Pokemon on your team, you’ll have a great chance to make sure that you excel in this exciting cup series. If you’re looking to find a great team, make sure that you’re pairing up Pokemon that happen to have different typings, but can all benefit from one another. Our picks for the best teams would be as follows:

Lead Pokemon Support Pokemon End Pokemon Drifblim Lucario Toxicroak Drimblim Drapion Bastiodon Gastrodon Drapion Froslass

And there we have it! Everything you’ll need to know about the upcoming Hisui Cup! Make sure that you’re tuning into our Pokemon GO Guide Section, where we cover plenty of other topics for the game, including Spotlight Hour Events, how to use Daily Adventure Incense, and even guides on what makes a Special Trade!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.