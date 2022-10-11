Pokemon GO Haunter Spotlight Hour: Shiny Chances, Perfect IVs & More

Pokemon GO players have something exciting to look forward to each week when it comes to the Spotlight Hour events that grace them. No matter what kind of a player you are, finding plenty of Pokemon in the wild is an exciting time, and being able to find a Pokemon that you’ve been searching for is even better!

However, if you’re hunting for shiny Pokemon, or want to find out if this event is worth your time, you’ve come to the right spot! Let’s get into all of the details that you’ll need to know about this upcoming Spotlight Hour event for Haunter!

Haunter Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonus

If you’re looking to get your hands on a few Haunter before the Halloween season starts, there is no better time than October 11 from 6:00pm-7:00pm. You’ll find that there is an enhanced spawn rate for Haunter during this time, giving you a chance to work your way toward getting a Gengar.

And, with the bonus of x2 Catch Stardust, you’ll be able to use your extra Haunter Candies to give your Gengar quite a power boost. As one of the most powerful Mega Pokemon in the game, you’ll want to do whatever possible to make sure that you’re able to get your hands on one.

Can Haunter Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

If you’re looking to add a Shiny Haunter to your team, you’ll be happy to know that you can find one in the game! While they may not be the most immediately noticeable Shiny, you’ll want to pay attention to the color of Haunter’s mouth, which will let you know if you’ve come across a Shiny.

If you have never found a Shiny Pokemon before, they offer no competitive advantage, but they will help you appreciate your favorite Pokemon in a new light. While the standard version of Gengar ends up being one of the worst Shiny Pokemon in the game, their Mega Evolution is one of the greatest found in Pokemon GO!

You’ll also see an icon next to their name, and a flash of lights at the beginning of an encounter when you’ve come across a Shiny Pokemon. Keep this in mind as you go out on the hunt for your favorite Ghost-type monster!

Perfect IV Stats for Haunter In Pokemon GO

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on a perfect IV Haunter during this Spotlight Hour event, you’ll want to make sure to hold onto them. With a massive attack rating, you’ll be able to take down just about any foe that comes your way. Evolving them further into Gengar will only make them even more powerful than ever before!

Max CP: 1,963

Max HP: 113

Attack: 223

Defense: 107

Stamina: 128

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.