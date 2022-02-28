Pokemon GO: How to Catch Rockruff and Can It Be Shiny?

With the brand new Season of Alola, Rockruff will make its grand reveal in Pokemon GO. Along with a bunch of other Alola Pokemon, Pokemon GO is getting a slew of original Alola region Pokemon, the likes of which were in Pokemon Sun and Moon. So, without further adieu, here is everything you need to know about Rockruff in Pokemon GO.

How to Catch Rockruff in Pokemon GO

With the Welcome to Alola event that is kicking off the season, Rockruff will be available in Pokemon Go. The event starts on Tuesday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m. local time and lasts until Wednesday, March 9, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Unlike its Alola region Pokemon friends, Rockruff will not be able to be caught in the wild. Instead, the only chance you have to catch a Rockruff is through the One Star Raid.

Unlike Pikipek, Rockruff will also be available to encounter through a 10KM Egg. Whether you try to catch Rockruff by using the new 90-minute long Incense in the wild or through an Egg, there are plenty of chances to catch the new Pokemon. You will want to maximize your chances of getting one by participating in the Welcome to Alola event.

Can Rockruff Be Shiny?

Good news, Rockruff can be shiny in Pokemon GO! In fact, the entire Rockruff family can be shiny in Pokemon Go which includes Rockruff and his evolutions which are Lycanroc (Midday Form) and Lycanroc (Midnight Form). This is extremely rare considering the only other shiny Pokemon to debut at the start of Season of Alola is Yungoos and its evolution Gumshoos.

Keep in mind that while the Rockruff family is shiny in Pokemon GO, you will not be able to catch Rockruff, Lycanroc (Midday Form), or Lycanroc (Midnight Form) in the wild just yet. As Season of Alola begins to roll out and take shape, we will update you with new Pokemon entering the wilds, new Spotlight Hour Pokemon, and even the Pokemon in the Raids like Tapu Koko.

And that is everything you need to know about Rockruff including how to catch it and if it can be shiny. As always, if you found this guide useful, you’ll definitely enjoy our other Pokemon GO guides. For more on everything Pokemon GO Season of Alola, be sure to check back in with Attack of the Fanboy. Good luck, Trainers!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2022