Pokemon GO Mega Aggron Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

If you’re looking to square off against a massive monster in Pokemon GO, you’ll be able to do just that very soon. With the debut of Mega Aggron in the Test Your Mettle event, you’ll need to work with your squad to do whatever is necessary to bring them down and add a few to your ever-growing collection. But, what do you need to do to make that happen?

Let’s dive right into the details, get prepared and ready to bring this hulking monster down to size once more, and learn about its strengths, weaknesses, and best counters. Here’s everything that you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to bring the pain to Mega Aggron in the newest Mega Raids.

Mega Aggron Raid Guide – Strengths, Weaknesses, and Best Counters

If you’re looking for a new powerhouse to bring to your team, this Steel-type Pokemon is an excellent choice. With a long list of resistances and a fairly small list of vulnerabilities, you’ll need to make sure that you’re preparing the right Pokemon for this battle before you jump in. Let’s take a look and see what’s on your plate when you challenge them in these upcoming Mega-Raids.

Mega Aggron Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Normal

Flying

Rock

Bug

Steel

Grass

Psychic

Ice

Dragon

Fairy

Poison – 39% Damage Taken

As you can see, you’re going to need to curate a team of very specific Pokemon to bring this Mega down to size. With this large list of strengths, finding the right Pokemon should be a bit easier, especially with their three main vulnerabilities. Let’s take a look at what those would be.

Mega Aggron Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Fighting

Ground

Fire

As you can see, you’ll want to craft a team using these specific types of Pokemon, as they’ll allow you to take down Mega Aggron faster than ever before. Especially if you happen to have a group of powerful Pokemon, you’ll want to train up these specific monsters to inflict the most damage possible in the shortest amount of time.

Mega Aggron Best Counters

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Terrakion Double Kick Fast Sacred Sword Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Landorus (Therian Forme) Mud Shot Earthquake Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch

Getting this Pokemon prepped before this big battle is key, but as long as you have any Fire, Fighting or Ground-type monsters that are capable of dealing big damage, you’ll be more than ready to get into the arena.

Mega Aggron Perfect IV Stats

Max CP: 4,162

Max HP: 147

Attack: 247

Defense: 331

Stamina: 172

Capable of taking huge hits, and dealing significant damage, you’ll want to add a few of these to your team. Even without the Mega Evolution, you’ll find a very capable Steel-type Pokemon that could have an almost permanent spot on your battle crew.

And that’s everything that you’ll need to know about this upcoming Mega-Raid! If you’re loving everything that Pokemon GO has to offer, make sure that you’re ready to take on the newest Ultra Beasts, how you’ll be able to find and catch Kartana and Celesteela, and all of the information about the Roggenrolla Community Day in our Pokemon GO Guide Section!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2022