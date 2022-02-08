Pokemon GO Spritzee Spotlight Hour Guide: Shiny Chance, Bonuses, Tips

The next Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go is Spritzee. Here is everything you need to know: date, time, how to prepare, if Spritzee can be shiny, and more. February is a big month for Pokemon Go what with Tour: Johto, special one-of-a-kind raids, and so much more. You definitely won’t want to miss out. So, for starters, don’t miss the Spritzee Spotlight Hour in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Spritzee Spotlight Hour

As the name suggests, and how Spotlight Hours always work, the Spritzee Spotlight Hour will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. During this hour, Spritzee will have an increased spawn rate. That means whether you are trying to catch your very own Spritzee or are trying to collect Spritzee Candy, you’ll want to be active during this Spotlight Hour.

What Does Spritzee Evolve Into?

Spritzee will evolve into Aromatisse. In order to do that, you’ll need to feed your Spritzee 50 Candy. Once you’ve fed the candy to your Spritzee, all you need to do is make Spritzee your buddy, activate an Incense, and return to the Pokemon page. If you’ve done everything in that order, you’ll have yourself an Aromatisse.

Can Sprtizee Be Shiny?

Spritzee is not shiny in Pokemon Go yet. It seems unfair because the most recent February Spotlight Hour debuted shiny Litleo. And because Spritzee isn’t shiny that unfortunately means Aromatisse isn’t shiny yet either. Keep your fingers crossed for their shiny versions to debut sometime soon and we’ll keep you updated here.

Spritzee Spotlight Hour Bonuses

Spotlight Hours aren’t just good for specific Pokemon hunting. During these hours, there is always a specific bonus that changes with each Spotlight Hour. The Spritzee Spotlight Hour will also feature a 2x Catch Stardust bonus. Stardust is one of the most common, but most valuable things to have in Pokemon Go as all Pokemon need it. So, if you need help collecting Stardust, be sure to utilize this Spotlight Hour. Good luck out there Trainers!

And that is everything you need to know when it comes to the upcoming Spritzee Spotlight Hour. Make sure that you make room in your Storage Box, stock up on Pokeballs, and grab a couple of Incense. Besides that, you can prepare for the next February Spotlight Hour by checking out our Pokemon Go guides and our February Spotlight Hour schedule page.

