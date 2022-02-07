Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the ability to evolve their Pokémon in a wide variety of ways as they explore the region of Hisui. With that said, and to make sure that you can complete your Hisui Pokédex and build your Pokémon dream team as fast as possible, we will now tell you how to evolve the rock-type Nosepass into the steel/rock-type Probopass in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon Legends Arceus

After catching a Nosepass, which you can do by heading to Coronet Highlands, more specifically to either the Celestica Ruins or the Primeval Grotto areas, you can evolve them into a Protobopass by simply taking the Pokémon to any area in the Coronet Highlands, where you will be able to evolve them by simply triggering the evolution from your Satchel. It is also possible to evolve your Nosepas into a Probopass by using a Thunder Stone on the Pokémon, but doing so is extremely unadvised. as you can use the stone to get other evolutions, such as Jolteon and Raichu. You can check out a step-by-step guide into how to get the Thunder Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus here.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Take your Nosepass to the Coronet Highlands.

Open your Satchel.

Manually trigger the Probopass evolution.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2022