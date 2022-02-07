Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Evolve Nosepass into Probopass

Check out how to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon Legends Arceus

February 7th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Nosepass-legends-arceus

Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the ability to evolve their Pokémon in a wide variety of ways as they explore the region of Hisui. With that said, and to make sure that you can complete your Hisui Pokédex and build your Pokémon dream team as fast as possible, we will now tell you how to evolve the rock-type Nosepass into the steel/rock-type Probopass in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus. 

How to Evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokémon Legends Arceus

After catching a Nosepass, which you can do by heading to Coronet Highlands, more specifically to either the Celestica Ruins or the Primeval Grotto areas, you can evolve them into a Protobopass by simply taking the Pokémon to any area in the Coronet Highlands, where you will be able to evolve them by simply triggering the evolution from your Satchel. It is also possible to evolve your Nosepas into a Probopass by using a Thunder Stone on the Pokémon, but doing so is extremely unadvised. as you can use the stone to get other evolutions, such as Jolteon and Raichu. You can check out a step-by-step guide into how to get the Thunder Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus here.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass in Pokémon Legends Arceus:

  • Take your Nosepass to the Coronet Highlands.
  • Open your Satchel.
  • Manually trigger the Probopass evolution.

Now that you know how to evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass, don’t forget to check out how to evolve your Petilil into a Lilligant, Stantler into Wyrdeer, as well as where to catch LucarioShayminChimcharPiplup, and Turtwig in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2022

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Pokémon Legends Arceus
Springy Mushroom legends arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Find Springy Mushroom
Dusclops Legends Arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Dusclops
Dusk Stone Pokemon legends arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Get Dusk Stone
Shiny Charm Pokemon legends arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Get Shiny Charm
Trending on AOTF
pokemon arceus best grass type
Pokemon Legends Arceus Request 10 Guide: How to Unlock and Start
Dying Light 2 Review
Call of Duty 2022
Call of Duty 2022 Sounding Likely to Be a Sequel to Modern Warfare With Infinity Ward at the Helm
OlliOlli World Review
OlliOlli World Review