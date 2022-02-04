Pokémon Legends Arceus gives its players the chance to get a wide amount of new Pokémon variants as they explore and unravel the mysteries surrounding the game’s new yet familiar region of Hisui. With that said, among the many variants players can get, the Hisui Lilligant is one of the best, thanks to their ability to counter multiple enemies and boost your squad. Now, to make sure that you can evolve your Petilil as fast as possible here’s how to evolve Petilil into a Lilligant in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Evolve Petilil into Lilligant in Pokémon Legends Arceus

After catching a Petilil you can evolve them into a Hisui Lilligant by simply using a Sun Stone on the Pokémon. With that said, you can get a Sun Stone by completing the ”At Home Under The Eaves” request. You can check out a step-by-step guide into unlocking and completing the request here. Among the many other ways in which you can get the stone in the game, we recommend that you head to the Item Trading Post located on Jubilife Village, where you will be able to buy as many Sun Stones as you wish for 1,00o Merit Points each.

Unfortunately for those looking to add the modern version of Lilligant to their squad, all Hisui Petilil automatically evolve into the Hisui variant of Litigant, so players are currently not able to evolve the Pokémon into its already known form in the game.

