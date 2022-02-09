Among the many Pokémon players that can add to their roster in Pokémon Legends Arceus, the Fighting/Steel type Lucario is without a shadow of a doubt a fan favorite, thanks to their design and moves. With that said, and to make sure that you can add the Pokémon to your squad as fast as possible, here are all the ways in which you can get Lucario in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to Get Lucario in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Unfortunately, with the exception of its Alpha version, players cannot catch a Lucario as they explore Hisui. With that said, it is possible to get the Pokémon by first catching its unevolved form, Riolu, and then evolving them. Once you catch a Riolu, you will be able to evolve them into a Lucario by simply raising their friendship level during the day. After doing that, you just need to open your satchel and manually trigger the evolution. You can catch a wild Riolu on the Alabaster Icelands, by heading to either Icebond Falls, or to a pond located south of Snowfall Hot Spring.

Where to Find Alpha Lucario

As we said above, the only Lucario players can catch in Pokémon Legends Arceus is the Alpha Lucario (Lv.70), which will be located on Alabaster Icelands, more specifically on Icebound Falls, in the southmost part of the map. With that said, as all Alpha Pokémon available in the game, the Alpha Lucario will be extremely aggressive and will be able to use extremely advanced moves.

Now that you know how to get Lucario in Pokémon Legends Arceus, don’t forget to check out where to catch Eevee, Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig as well as where to catch all the Alpha Pokémon available in the game.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

