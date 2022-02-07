Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Hisuian Voltorb

Check out where to catch the Hisui variant in Pokémon Legends Arceus

February 6th, 2022 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Where-to-Catch-Hisuian-Voltorb

Among the many new variants present in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus, the Electric/Grass Hisuian Voltorb is the one whose looks resemble its classic counterpart the most, with the only main difference being that this time the Pokémon mimics the features present in the Hisui Pokéballs. With that said, and to help you get the Pokémon as fast as possible, as well as complete your Hisui Pokédex, we will now tell you where you can catch a Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Legends Arceus, as well as how to evolve the Pokémon into a Hisuian Electrode.

Where to Catch a Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Pokémon Legends Arceus players can catch a Hisuian Voltorb by going to the Obisidian Fieldlands, more specifically on the Sacred Plaza area, located between the Moonview Arena and the Primeval Gotto area. Once in the area, and after spotting the Pokémon, which is a pretty common occurrence, you will be able to either catch them unnoticed or battle against them. If you plan on using stealth techniques to catch the Pokémon without being noticed, we recommend that you make use of the high amount of tall grass present in the area. When battling them, we recommend that you use a Fire-type Pokémon. After getting a Hisuian Voltorb, you can evolve the Pokémon into a Hisuian Electrode by using a Leaf Stone on them. You can check out how to get a Leaf Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus here.

Now that you know how to catch a Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon LA, don’t forget to check out how to ride a Pokémon, as well as where to catch EeveeChimcharPiplup, and Turtwig in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE Pokémon Legends Arceus
Dawn Stone legends arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Get Dawn Stone
Dialga Palkia forms Legends Arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus: How to Rematch Dialga, Palkia, and Arceus
Eevee Arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus – Which Eevee Evolution is the Best
Pokémon Arceus
Pokémon Legends Arceus – Top Side Quests to Play Before Finishing the Game
Trending on AOTF
pokemon arceus best grass type
Pokemon Legends Arceus Request 10 Guide: How to Unlock and Start
Dying Light 2 Review
Call of Duty 2022
Call of Duty 2022 Sounding Likely to Be a Sequel to Modern Warfare With Infinity Ward at the Helm
OlliOlli World Review
OlliOlli World Review