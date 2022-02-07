Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to Catch Hisuian Voltorb

Among the many new variants present in the newly released Pokémon Legends Arceus, the Electric/Grass Hisuian Voltorb is the one whose looks resemble its classic counterpart the most, with the only main difference being that this time the Pokémon mimics the features present in the Hisui Pokéballs. With that said, and to help you get the Pokémon as fast as possible, as well as complete your Hisui Pokédex, we will now tell you where you can catch a Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Legends Arceus, as well as how to evolve the Pokémon into a Hisuian Electrode.

Where to Catch a Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Pokémon Legends Arceus players can catch a Hisuian Voltorb by going to the Obisidian Fieldlands, more specifically on the Sacred Plaza area, located between the Moonview Arena and the Primeval Gotto area. Once in the area, and after spotting the Pokémon, which is a pretty common occurrence, you will be able to either catch them unnoticed or battle against them. If you plan on using stealth techniques to catch the Pokémon without being noticed, we recommend that you make use of the high amount of tall grass present in the area. When battling them, we recommend that you use a Fire-type Pokémon. After getting a Hisuian Voltorb, you can evolve the Pokémon into a Hisuian Electrode by using a Leaf Stone on them. You can check out how to get a Leaf Stone in Pokémon Legends Arceus here.

Now that you know how to catch a Hisuian Voltorb in Pokémon LA, don’t forget to check out how to ride a Pokémon, as well as where to catch Eevee, Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

You can play Pokémon Legends Arceus right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the newly released game here.