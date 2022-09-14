Splatoon 3 Ability Tier List: The Best Perks for Gear, Ranked

If you’re looking to make sure that you’ll be able to survive in the world of Splatoon 3, you’re going to want to make sure that you’ve got the best gear around. However, if you’ve found something that you love, but it has some gnarly abilities, this can severely dampen your play time, so making sure that you’ve got the best abilities around is key to surviving in this competitive splattlefield.

No matter if you’re preparing for the upcoming Splatfest, or want to make sure that you’ll be able to hold your own in Salmon Run, making sure that you’re decked out in not only the freshest gear, but the most effective can help you go from zero to hero quickly. Here are the best abilities that you can get in Splatoon 3, ranked by overall effectiveness.

Abilities Tier List in Splatoon 3

There really aren’t any bad abilities in Splatoon 3, but there are bound to be some that are going to be more useful than others. Let’s take a look at all of the abilities that are in the game, and what you’ll want to make sure that you’ve got on your gear.

Tier Ranking Ability Names A-Tier Abilities Ink Saver (Sub Weapon), Sub Power Up, Last-Ditch Effort, Ninja Squid, Run Speed Up B-Tier Abilities Swim Speed Up, Quick Respawn, Intensify Action, Sub Resistance Up, Stealth Jump, Haunt C-Tier Abilities Comeback, Tenacity, Quick Super Jump, Special Charge Jump, Special Power Up, Special Saver, Opening Gambit, Respawn Punisher D-Tier Abilities Thermal Ink, Object Shredder, Ability Doubler, Drop Roller

A-Tier Abilities

No matter the skill level that you possess, adding one of these to your build in Splatoon 3 is going to help you push your gaming skills to a new level. Using Abilities like Ink Saver or Ninja Squid will give you a chance to not only learn more about the controls, it can allow you to make your escape if things get a little too wild for you to handle. Make sure that you’ve got at least one of these in your build to help make sure that you’ll be able to learn and grow, and stay extremely competitive once you’ve got the skills you need.

B-Tier Abilities

These are still going to be some of the best abilities that you’ll be able to get your hands on, especially something like Haunt or Stealth Jump, with Haunt giving you the ability to find the player that splatted you, and Stealth Jump will allow you to hide your location on the map when you respawn. Making sure that you know that you’ve learned enough about your playstyle can help you find a great secondary ability to add to your build.

C-Tier Abilities

Depending on your playstyle, some of these abilities could be classified as an A-Tier Ability. If you’re looking to zoom around the map like crazy, using something like Quick Super Jump, you’ll be able to make your way wherever you need to, quicker than ever before. And something like Comeback, you’ll have some time at the end of the game to try and mount your major comeback to help your team win in the final moments. Experiment with these, and you may find a new favorite.

D-Tier Abilities

While these are ranked the lowest, these are still some great perks, no matter how you’re playing. Thermal Ink is something that could be extremely useful, allowing you to see players that you’ve hit with your weapons, and Drop Roller could be great for those players that are more defensive than offensive. You could find that you’ll find a personal favorite here, but for the majority, these could be some of the hardest abilities to use.

And there we have it, all of the abilities in Splatoon, ranked by usefulness!

Splatoon 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch