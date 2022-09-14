Splatoon 3 Level Cap: What is the Maximum Level in Splatoon 3?

The idea of a level cap is something that players will have to get acquainted with in Splatoon 3, whether they are new or returning players. The restrictions imposed depending on the player level are the most apparent at the beginning parts of the game when the player has limited access to weapons, clothing, and facilities. It is only when players start leveling a bit that they are granted access to a sizable portion of the game relating to the multiplayer experience, which becomes a continuous process as climb the levels, given access to more weapons along the way.

The Highest Level a Player Can Reach in Splatoon 3

As of right now, there are no official announcements or player posts indicating what the level cap in Splatoon 3 is. The highest level that unlocks go to in Splatoon 3 is level 30 where players are granted access by Sheldon to purchase the Ballpoint Splatling using a Sheldon license. Beyond that, the player level doesn’t seem to serve other practical purposes in the game as of this point in time.

The level cap in Splatoon 1 was level 50, while the level cap in Splatoon 2 was level 99 after the post-launch 2.0.0 patch. In Splatoon 2, every level that a player achieves after level 30 is rewarded with a singular Super Sea Snail upon speaking with Judd, a rare resource acquirable generally via Splatfests that can be used to reroll ability slots or boost a gear’s star power. In this sense, leveling up in Splatoon 2 served as an alternative method for players to obtain Super Sea Snails and gave incentive for players to keep up the level grind for the sake of making the perfect gear.

It’s hard to say whether or not Splatoon 3 operates on the same principle in terms of its leveling system, but players won’t find out until they get above level 30 to have a way of verifying whether or not the developers have altered the system in place, or if they remain consistent with their predecessor. Considering that rank battles and player levels go hand in hand, give it a few more weeks and the answer to this question should become clear.

To the avid PVE fans, however, the level cap won’t matter all that much after they’ve gotten to level 4 and obtained access to Salmon Run. Gears and weapons are only matters of concern to the PVP portions of the game, where gear ability and weapon combinations become based on theory crafting and finding the best setup for the corresponding playstyle.

Splatoon 3 is available now exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.