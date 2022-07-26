There are some really great characters to pick from in MultiVersus but one that we love is Superman. We’ve got character guides on Wonder Woman, Shaggy, Jake the Dog, and many more including LeBron James. Here is your guide to the best perks for Superman in MutliVersus.

Best Perks for Superman in MultiVersus

As one of the most classic superheroes of all time, Superman has a special place in many people’s hearts. While being pretty overpowered as far as superheroes go, he is well balanced in MultiVersus. Here are his two Signature Perks:

Flaming Re-Entry – The landing from Superman’s leap attack deals a fire debuff and leaves a firewall on the ground.

– The landing from Superman’s leap attack deals a fire debuff and leaves a firewall on the ground. Sniper Punch – Superman’s aim punch range, damage, and knockback are increased at long range and decreased in close quarters.

– Superman’s aim punch range, damage, and knockback are increased at long range and decreased in close quarters. Break The Ice – Superman deals additional damage to fighters debuffed by Ice and the damage scales with each stack of Ice.

While you will unlock Superman’s Signature Perks at levels 8, 10, and 12 respectively, you will also unlock some universal perks that are available to some other characters as well. With all of this in mind, here are the best perks for Superman in MultiVersus:

In our opinion, these are the best perks for Superman. While Triple Jump is good, since Superman has no problem flying around the stage, we don’t recommend that one for him. Both Last Stand and Kryptonian Skin will make a huge impact defensively as you look to punish the other team with the Wildcat Brawler buff. Also, the Flaming Re-Entry perk is easy to perform, has no negatives, and has some good control aspects to it with the firewall.

MultiVersus is now released in Open Beta form for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S Xbox One, and PC.