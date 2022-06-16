TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Character Tier List

If you’re looking to cook through Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge with friends or on your lonesome, you’ll find that some characters may be better than others. While all of the characters have their own specialties, you’ll find that some are suited better for Solo play compared to their partners.

Today, we are going to look through who the best character is in TMNT: Shredders Revenge, with solo play in mind, and what makes them special compared to their partners. Let’s get right into it!

7. Splinter

Range – 2/3

Speed – 1/3

Power – 3/3

While his stats may be impressive, his speed certainly is not. If you’re planning on trucking through this title solo, you may have a bit of a problem trying to clear it with Splinter, especially on higher difficulties. He’s a very powerful rodent, with a great special attack, but your enemies can be fast, and there are times he can’t keep up. If you’re playing with friends, however, he would be much higher up the list.

6. Donatello

Range – 3/3

Speed – 1/3

Power – 2/3

What he lacks in speed, he makes up in range which puts Donatello slightly above Splinter on this overall list. While he may not be as fast as his brothers, you’ll find that his staff is capable of keeping foes at bay, rather than needing to be up close and personal, allowing you some time to put some extra steps in before planning your next attack.

5. Casey Jones

Range – 3/3

Speed – 2/3

Power – 2/3

While he sports one of the coolest movesets in the game, as well as one of the freshest looks, you’ll find that you can get yourself tied up rather quickly with Casey Jones. He sports quite a bit of power overall, but his rising attack only causing one hit of damage can put him a bit further behind some of the other powerhouses in the game. Still an overall fun character to pick, especially with a massive special attack range.

4. Leonardo

Range – 2/3

Speed – 2/3

Power – 2/3

Leonardo is a great all-around choice if you’re looking to keep things even all around the board. Able to punish from a distance, as well as up close and personal, you’ll find that Leonardo is a great choice if you’re just starting, or if you have a new gamer that wants to experience Shredders Revenge with you. He’s just a little boring in the big picture, but an all-around great combatant.

3. April O’Neil

Range – 2/3

Speed – 3/3

Power – 1/3

Making her first appearance as a playable fighter in a TMNT game, April O’Neil brings the heat. While she may not be the most powerful brawler, her speed, rising attack, and special attack make up for it in the long run. One of the few that features a moveable special, as well as multiple hit rising attacks, she’s able to help you keep your combo meter high, as well as being super fun to play as.

2. Michelangelo

Range – 1/3

Speed – 3/3

Power – 2/3

Michaelangelo was almost the top pick, and for plenty of reasons. While he may not have the greatest range, his speed and power ratings make him a great combatant, alongside his excellent rising attack that can deliver multiple hits. However, our final pick just edges out for a few small reasons. If it was based on witty one-liners, however, Mikey would easily take the cake.

1. Raphael

Range – 1/3

Speed – 2/3

Power – 3/3

Raphael takes the lead when it comes to these heroes in a half shell, for a few great reasons. Not only is he quick, but he’s also insanely powerful. He has a special attack that you can guide the direction of, so you can make sure the FOOT Clan tastes your steel. And his sliding attack causes some massive damage. Barely scraping above Michaelangelo, you’ll have a great time playing around with Raph.

And there we have it, the greatest heroes, some in a half shell, some without. No matter who you choose, you’re in for a great time with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge. If you’re looking to bring some friends along for the ride, and you happen to have an Xbox, you’re in for some great luck there. Find out how long the game takes to beat, as well as how to take on a unique boss fight in our TMNT: Shredders Revenge Guide section! If you can’t wait to hear a classic Cowabunga, Dude!, you’re in for a treat!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC