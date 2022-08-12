Tower of Fantasy: Is the Monthly Pass Worth It?

If you’re a big fan of Tower of Fantasy, you may want to get as many items, rewards, and cosmetics as possible, and as quickly as you possibly can. Thankfully, if you don’t mind dropping a few dollars, you’ll be able to take advantage of the Monthly Pass that will reward you for completing plenty of different objectives.

However, is it worth the money to get these items, or are you better off throwing a few dollars in here and there to get currency to roll for characters, or find items in the wild? Let’s dive right in and see what you can earn and if it’s worth the cash to start earning these rewards!

Monthly Pass in Tower of Fantasy- Price, Rewards, and More

One of the most obvious parts of many free-to-play games is their reliance on microtransactions to provide more opportunities to earn items, and even the chance to get limited-time items that are unavailable through regular gameplay. That seems to be the main draw of the Monthly Pass, which will not only give you access to limited-time cosmetics but also currency to roll for SSR Characters.

Unlike the Daily Supply Drop, you won’t just receive the majority of these items, unless you purchase the Collectors Edition Pass, but you’ll receive quite a few great items, as well as some excellent chances to earn some new characters. And also unlike the Daily Supply Drop, these are priced quite reasonably, at $9.99 for the Standard Pass, which you will need to work your way through and earn rewards, or $19.99 for the Collector’s Edition Pass, which will unlock 30 levels, plus give you some excellent cosmetics.

So, if you’re a fan of what you’ve experienced so far, and want to get more out of it, it seems that these monthly passes are worth your time and money, especially if you’re more into the cosmetic side of this game. You’ll find plenty of excellent items available, plus getting currency to roll for new characters will help you get the most out of this, and help you hopefully get your hands on the Simulacrum that you’ve been wanting since you started the game!

If you’re loving everything on offer so far, make sure that you’re checking out our Tower of Fantasy Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out the latest news on console release dates, the easiest way to equip different vehicles, and how to update your profile avatar and frame!

Tower of Fantasy is available now on mobile devices and PC.