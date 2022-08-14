Tower of Fantasy Suppressor Guide: How to Upgrade and Unlock More

If you’re looking to dispatch your foes with ease in Tower of Fantasy, you’ll have plenty of different ways to do it. You’ll be able to utilize the power of Matrices, upgrade and ascend weapons to new potentials, and so much more. One of the best ways to push yourself to a new limit is by upgrading your Suppressor, allowing you to become the most powerful version of yourself in a short period.

But, there are quite a few different things in this title that feel slightly underexplained, and the Suppressor is one of them. What exactly is this machine, what can it do for you, and what do you need to do to upgrade it to give yourself more of an advantage? Let’s dive right in, find out how to unlock more of them, and continue your quest as a more powerful being.

How To Upgrade & Unlock New Suppressors in Tower of Fantasy

Once you unlock the ability to upgrade your Suppressor, you’re going to need to get your hands on plenty of Potent Omnium Crystals. This is going to be your main fuel for leveling these powerful items up, so making sure that you’re doing story missions, bounties, and more to gather as many as you can possibly get will help you out tremendously during this process. You’ll also be able to unlock Matrix Chips for completing your Suppressor updates, so completing these is more than just a stat boost.

You’ll begin to unlock more Suppressors once you have fully completed the upgrade, so you’ll be able to start working on the next version of your Suppressor, so you can keep raising your stats with ease. You’ll be able to unlock the Amplifier after completing the first upgrade path, so get out there and start earning as many crystals as possible so you can become unstoppable shortly!

If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Tower of Fantasy Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find everything from how to equip a vehicle and where to find quest items, to the more in-depth topics like playing the game with friends, and how to reroll for new characters!

Tower of Fantasy is available now on mobile devices and PC.