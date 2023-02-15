Warzone 2 DMZ Committed Shopper Mission Guide: How to Sell at a Buy Station

The Committed Shopper mission is one of the last in the White Lotus tier one row in Warzone 2 DMZ. You might have already completed the Convenience mission, but you now need to learn how to complete the Committed Shopper mission in DMZ.

How to Sell a Valuable Item at a Buy Station in DMZ

The first objective of the Committed Shopper mission is to sell a valuable item at a buy station. Not just any item will do. Make sure that you are looting only the most valuable items.

An easy way to make sure you have a valuable item is to loot a PC tower. These always have components that are worth around $1,000 cash. When you have something that is worth that or more, find a buy station.

To find a buy station, you need to open your tac-map and look for a shopping cart. Ping the buy station symbol and navigate safely over to it. You might want to bring a self revive just in case.

Interact with the buy station to see what is for sale. To sell your valuables, tab over and select everything you want to sell. If you sell a valuable item, you’ll knock out this objective of the Committed Shopper mission.

How to Buy an Item at a Buy Station in DMZ

Now that you are at a buy station and have sold your items, you will likely have enough money to buy something. Tab back over to what is for sale and purchase what you want or the least expensive thing there.

What is sold at buy stations always changes, so you likely won’t get the same offer of items twice. Because of that, the best time to complete the second part of the Committed Shopper mission is to use the money that you just got from selling to buy a weapon or cheap key.

If you do that, you’ll finish the Committed Shopper mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and be able to exfil successfully.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023