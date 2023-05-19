What are Ring Garlands Used for in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

Are Ring Garlands important in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

May 19th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a lot of items in it and one of them is the Ring Garland. The Ring Garland is a random item you can buy, but does it have any use? Here is everything we know about Ring Garlands in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Related: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes

How to Get Ring Garlands in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The only place to get a Ring Garland in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is in Kakariko Village. There are several activities to do in this village, like look for Hylian Rice to complete the “Gloom-Borne Illness” side quest, but you can also buy Ring Garlands.

Zelda-Tears-of-the-Kingdom-Where-to-Buy-Ring-Garland
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Talk to Koko, the seller of Ring Garlands, in the Kakariko Village main street. You can only buy one Ring Garland a day and they only cost 5 Rupee. If you’re short on Rupee, check out our infinite Rupee guide.

How to Use Ring Garlands in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After you buy a Ring Garland, you can pick it up and throw it just like any other object. And, just like with other objects, you can Fuse the Ring Garland to your shield or melee weapon.

Zelda-Tears-of-the-Kingdom-How-to-Use-Ring-Garland
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Surprisingly, the Ring Garland grants a plus three to attack power. It’s not the best weapon Fuse out there, but it is decent.

The only use for the Ring Garland is to Fuse it with your weapon or shield. That and when you have the Ring Garland Fused to your shield or weapon, you can get special dialogue options with various NPCs around Hyrule.

Sadly, you can’t use the Ring Garland in anything practical like hanging it up in Zelda’s secret room or anything like that. Fuse it or lose it, and then go talk to NPCs with the Ring Garland Fuse out so that you might see the special dialogue.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

From his early days of blog-style music, movie, and game reviews to working as the Esports Writer at Coastline Community College, Noah Nelson has found a home with Gamurs Group. He has been helping gamers everywhere with Destiny 2 god rolls, Warzone 2 DMZ missions, and collectibles in any indie game on Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion for a year and a half. He has a Bachelor's Degree (with a Magna Cum Laude) in English Rhetoric and Composition with a minor in Journalism from CSULB. His fondest gaming memory is playing Sly Cooper 2 after begging his mom (for hours) to play it before his birthday and he still cries myself to sleep remembering the time he accidentally saved over his 99% completion save file in Kingdom Hearts 2.

More Stories by Noah Nelson

More on Attack of the Fanboy :