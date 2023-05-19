What are Ring Garlands Used for in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a lot of items in it and one of them is the Ring Garland. The Ring Garland is a random item you can buy, but does it have any use? Here is everything we know about Ring Garlands in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get Ring Garlands in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The only place to get a Ring Garland in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is in Kakariko Village. There are several activities to do in this village, like look for Hylian Rice to complete the “Gloom-Borne Illness” side quest, but you can also buy Ring Garlands.

Talk to Koko, the seller of Ring Garlands, in the Kakariko Village main street. You can only buy one Ring Garland a day and they only cost 5 Rupee. If you’re short on Rupee, check out our infinite Rupee guide.

How to Use Ring Garlands in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

After you buy a Ring Garland, you can pick it up and throw it just like any other object. And, just like with other objects, you can Fuse the Ring Garland to your shield or melee weapon.

Surprisingly, the Ring Garland grants a plus three to attack power. It’s not the best weapon Fuse out there, but it is decent.

The only use for the Ring Garland is to Fuse it with your weapon or shield. That and when you have the Ring Garland Fused to your shield or weapon, you can get special dialogue options with various NPCs around Hyrule.

Sadly, you can’t use the Ring Garland in anything practical like hanging it up in Zelda’s secret room or anything like that. Fuse it or lose it, and then go talk to NPCs with the Ring Garland Fuse out so that you might see the special dialogue.

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023