Where is Failsafe in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has players looking for Failsafe because of the new Dawning 2022 quests. If you don’t remember where Failsafe is or have never been able to find her before, here is your helpful guide to finding Failsafe in Destiny 2.

Failsafe Location in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Failsafe is located on Nessus. To get to Nessus, open your map menu and tab over to Destinations. From there select the planet Nessus in the bottom right corner.

To get to Failsafe quickly, simply fast travel to the Exodus Black Landing Zone. From there, enter the large crashed space vessel that is located directly ahead. The entrance to this ship is on the left side. Travel up and through the inside of the ship and you’ll find Failsafe at the back.

Failsafe is the computer A.I. of the ship on Nessus. To interact with her and deliver the cookies for the Dawning 2022 quest, simply approach the console and press the interact button. From there, you can deliver the cookies to her if you have crafted them in Eva’s Holiday Oven 2.1 or even take on bounties specific to Nessus.

Of course, before you can deliver the cookies to Failsafe, you’ll need to collect the right ingredients. If you are new to the Dawning event or need a refresher, we’ve got you covered with our Dawning 2022 event explainer guide.

And that is how to find Failsafe in Destiny 2 during Season of the Seraph. With that out of the way, you can work on unlocking and crafting the perfect Disparity God Roll or even theory crafting the best Spire of the Watcher God Rolls. Whatever you do next, be sure to stay safe and have fun!

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022