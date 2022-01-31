Where is Wanda in Pokemon Legends Arceus? – Gone Astray in the Mirelands Request Guide

After defeating Lilligant in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will receive a request called “Gone Astray… in the Mirelands” that tasks them with finding a woman named Wanda. This request is obtained by speaking to Zeke in Galaxy Hall. His sister, Wanda, has gone missing in the Crimson Mirelands, and now that you have enlisted the aid of Ursaluna, you can help Zeke find his sister by sniffing her out with Ursaluna’s excellent tracking capabilities. However, the game doesn’t tell you where to look or mark any locations on your map, so the search can be frustrating for some. Here’s where to find Wanda to complete the “Gone Astray… in the Mirelands” request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wanda Location

In order to complete this request, you must first venture to the Crimson Mirelands. Once you arrive, you’ll want to mount Ursaluna so you can use its treasure tracking ability. When Ursaluna’s tracker starts flashing blue, you’re facing the right direction. Just keep following the blue and you’ll eventually find yourself a short distance south of the base camp in the Gapejaw Bog. Wanda will be lost next to the river. You can see her exact location marked on the map below.

Once you find Wanda, all you have to do is speak to her to help her find her way back to Jubilife Village. With Wandy safely returned to the village, you can make your way back there yourself and seek out Zeke at Galaxy Hall for your reward. He’ll compensate you with a whopping three Stardust, which is an incredibly valuable item that you can sell at a store to earn some easy cash. They sell for 10,000 apiece, so you’ll walk away with an easy 30,000 payday and another request scratched off your list.

This isn’t the only obtuse request in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Sometimes you’ll have to track down Survey Corps members in order to set up new camps, which is the case with the “Setting Up the Coastlands Camp” request. Other times you’ll be tasked with tracking down stray Pokemon like in the “Bothersome Bidoof” mission or tracking down over a hundred collectibles in order to catch Spiritomb. It’s quite a busy journey, but at least everything goes toward your completion of the Pokedex.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.