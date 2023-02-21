Where To Find And Use The Research Center Room Key In Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack Of The Fanboy

Players hoping to find and open the Research Center Room in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ may need some help tracking down the location of the Key, as well as the location of the actual Research Center in this tense and tactical mode. Not only will players need to get their hands on a way to unlock the door, but they’ll also need to have the location down pat, and the weapons to back themselves up before heading into this heavily-guarded area.

Where To Find The Research Center Key In Warzone 2 DMZ

Much like the Waterlogged Bag Key, the Research Center key is going to be hard to track down. While the best chance to claim this item is from eliminating hostile NPCs around the map, players may also have a bit of luck taking down high-value targets and searching through Loot Boxes to claim a key of their own.

The hardest part about getting these keys is that they are randomized each match, so there if players got lucky enough to find one, and then got wiped out, they’re going to need to set out once again on the search for another key. Once it’s found, however, players are going to want to make a quick line to the location below.

Where Is The Research Center In Warzone 2 DMZ

Even if players have not tracked down a key yet, knowing where to go and how to get to the door as quickly as possible is important, especially in a heavily guarded area such as this. On the Ashika Island map, players are going to need to head to E5 as quickly as possible, and head into the H-Shaped building shown in the slideshow above.

Once players have made it onto the ground floor, they’ll need to gain access to the interior, which can be located on the side of the building. Once inside, players will want to ascend the staircase before them and take the first left-hand turn after reaching the top of the stairs. Head down this hallway, find the door with a white X on it, and use your new key to gain access to the room.

After you have gained access to this room, make sure that you aim for the Extraction Point if you are done with your mission so you can start stockpiling up some extra Contraband Weapons for your next outing. You’re going to need them if you’re searching for the HMS Shipwreck Cache key on your next excursion.

