Where to Find Moon Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players can make use of a wide amount of evolutionary stones to level up their Pokémon into new and powerful evolutions, such as Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, and in the case of the Moon Stone, Clefable, Nidoking, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff, and Delcatty. With that said, and to make sure that you will be able to get all the evolutions as fast as possible, we will now tell you where you can find Moon Stones in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Find Moon Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Unfortunately, differently than many of the other evolutionary stones present in the game, there are no Moon Stones scattered above the ground on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, with players only being able to find them by going Underground. With that said, the only way to acquire the item in the titles can be done by either taking part in the mining mini-game on the Grand Underground, trading there, or by capturing a Clefairy holding the item there as well. There are claims that it is also possible to get the item by catching a Clefairy holding it on Mt. Coronet, but we were not able to confirm its veracity yet.

As you are already on the hunt for an evolutionary stone, don’t waste time as try to also get a few of the others available in the game, such as the Dawn Stone, Water Stone, Fire Stone, Dusk Stone, Shiny Stone, and the Oval Stone.

