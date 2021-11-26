Where to Find Moon Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A must if you want to get all Pokémon in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl

November 26th, 2021 by Franklin Bellone Borges

Moon-Stone-Brilliant-Diamond-1

In both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, players can make use of a wide amount of evolutionary stones to level up their Pokémon into new and powerful evolutions, such as Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, and in the case of the Moon Stone, Clefable, Nidoking, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff, and Delcatty. With that said, and to make sure that you will be able to get all the evolutions as fast as possible, we will now tell you where you can find Moon Stones in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

Where to Find Moon Stone in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Unfortunately, differently than many of the other evolutionary stones present in the game, there are no Moon Stones scattered above the ground on both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, with players only being able to find them by going Underground. With that said, the only way to acquire the item in the titles can be done by either taking part in the mining mini-game on the Grand Underground, trading there, or by capturing a Clefairy holding the item there as well. There are claims that it is also possible to get the item by catching a Clefairy holding it on Mt. Coronet, but we were not able to confirm its veracity yet.

As you are already on the hunt for an evolutionary stone, don’t waste time as try to also get a few of the others available in the game, such as the Dawn Stone, Water Stone, Fire Stone, Dusk Stone, Shiny Stone, and the Oval Stone.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Official Anorith Pokemon image. How to Get Anorith in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have been taking the world by storm with the fusion of faithful remakes of...
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Kabuto Pokemon image. How to Get Kabuto in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Kabuto is up for grabs in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl!
Attack of the Fanboy
Official Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl cover image. How to Change Nicknames in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Time to give your Pokemon a nickname!
Attack of the Fanboy
Shinx Luxio Luxray Brilliant Diamond Where to Catch Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Check out where to catch Shinx, Luxio, and Luxray in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy