Where to Find Peat Block in Pokemon Legends: Arceus | All Peat Block Locations

Peat Blocks are new evolutionary items introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, a new evolution in the Pokemon series introduced in this generation. Throughout the course of the story of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, players will battle lots of Noble Pokemon that are in frenzy mode. It is up to the Trainer to battle these Pokemon and calm them down. While many of these Pokemon are considered the game’s “boss battles,” they cannot be captured in these fights. Instead, the player must journey out and find these Pokemon on their own. The good news is that Trainers can find Ursaring in the Crimson Mirelands fairly easily. After that, it’s only a matter of finding Peat Blocks to evolve one into Ursaluna. In this guide, we will show you where to find Peat Blocks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Where to Find Peat Block in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

To find Peat Blocks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, read down below. We list every place you can find one in the game:

: Ginter always has different items for sale to purchase. If you see he is selling a “Hunk of Coal” for 10,000 Poke Dollars, snag it. This is actually a Peat Block. Request 86 : Gone Astray… in the Icelands has players find Wanda’s brother in the Alabaster Icelands. A Peat Block is your reward for completing this request.

: Attack every shaking ore that appears. They have a low chance to drop a Peat Block after a wild Pokemon encounter. Hunting with Ursaluna: To use an Ursaluna to get an Ursaluna. Ride on the back of the mount Pokemon to hunt for treasure. This is the hardest method of getting Peat Blocks, however.

After getting a Peat Block, go back to the camp and change the time of day until a full moon is cast above in the dark night sky. This will take a few tries, but once you get it, you can use the Peat Block to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna. This incredibly powerful attacker is hard to get but very rewarding to have on your squad.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on the Nintendo Switch.