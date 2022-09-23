Where To Find Ringtail Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

If you’re looking to find one of the newest Slime types on Rainbow Island, you’re going to want to find the Ringtail Slime in Slime Rancher 2 as soon as possible. While they may be a bit of a miscreant, you’ll come to find that their cuteness more than overcompensates for their mischievousness.

However, if you’re not sure where to search for them, these sneaky little slimes can turn out to be one of the most difficult to find in the game. So, let’s dive into the world of Slime Rancher 2, and see where you’re going to need to search, as you set out on your adventure to wrangle up as many Ringtail Slimes as you can!

Where To Locate Ringtail Slimes in Slime Rancher 2

As you start to branch out further into the world, searching for different plorts, and items to upgrade your equipment with, you’ll come across plenty of new locations in this new world. One of these locations, the Ember Valley, is home to plenty of unique creatures, some that you may be familiar with, and some brand new slimes. Not only will you find the new Batty Slimes flying around in the caves, but you may be lucky enough to spot a Ringtail Slime, as well!

One of the things that make this particular slime unique, is the fact that they’re only moving around at night, as during the day, they’re turned into stone, and will not move. While this may sound familiar to anyone that knows a bit about Japanese folklore, the Ringtail Slime seems to borrow more than its appearance from the Tanuki, which is believed to hide as a statue during the day, and cause mischief at night.

If you’re looking to bring more than one home at a time, you’ll want to make sure you’re exploring the Ember Valley at night time, as you’ll be able to find and suck up plenty at a time, whereas if you come across them during the day, you’ll only be able to take one at a time, as you cannot suck them up in their stone form. If you bring them into a cave or a dark spot, however, they’ll turn back into their original form, and allow you to put them in your inventory.

One thing that you will want to know about these pesky Slimes is the fact that they will eat even if they aren’t hungry, just because they like the chaos. This means, you could burn through your food supply quickly, and they won’t produce plorts if they’re eating while they’re full. Not very nice of them, but they’re cute enough that they get a pass. Plus, using the Solar Shield upgrade, you can keep them in their normal form, even when it’s sunny outside.

Now that you’ve gotten your hands on this illusive slime, make sure that you’re checking into our Slime Rancher 2 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to get the Jetpack quickly, how you can defend your home and yourself against the Tarr Slimes that roaming the world, and how to crossbreed different Slimes to get unique hybrids!

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.