How To Increase Inventory Space In Slime Rancher 2

If you’re looking to explore the world for longer in Slime Rancher 2 without needing to return to your camp, you’re going to want to start working towards some upgrades quickly. Not only will you find better ways to navigate the world, like the Jetpack, but you’ll also find some excellent additions to your arsenal to help defend yourself and your ranch from the Tarr Slimes.

However, if you’re looking to carry more goods while you’re exploring, you’ll be able to increase your inventory space, and add more slots, allowing you to bring an extra item or two home with you while you’re out on your adventures. Let’s find out what you’ll need to do to make this happen, and how many items you’ll need to increase your inventory space in Slime Rancher 2!

Add an Extra Tank in Slime Rancher 2

As you begin your adventures in Rainbow Island, you’ll find plenty of new Slimes to capture, and plenty of plorts to bring home, so making sure that you’ve got plenty of space in your Vac-Pac can make or break your experience. Thankfully, you’ll be able to add two slots to your inventory, letting you bring 6 items home with you, rather than just 4 in total.

For the first upgrade, you’ll need the following items:

1500 Newbucks

10 Rock Plort

10 Silky Sand

Tank Booster Upgrade in Slime Rancher 2

If you’re looking to bring home more of the same materials, however, one of the first things that you should work on upgrading is going to be the Tank Booster, which will allow you to bring home more of the same materials in your inventory. If you’re out in the world searching for slimes, food, or plorts, you’ll be able to add extra inventory to your existing spots. Thankfully, this is also one of the easiest upgrades to get, at first. You’ll need:

450 Newbucks

10 Tabby Plorts

As you continue to upgrade any of these items, you’ll see that the requirements will change each time, so make sure that you’re checking into our Slime Rancher 2 Guide Section, so you can find out where you can get your hands on Phosphor Slimes, how to interbreed different slimes for unique hybrids, and if this game has any multiplayer support!

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.