Where to Find Shipping Manifest in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Activision

Season 2 of Warzone 2.0 DMZ introduced a new Faction known as the Crown, and their Tier 1 Faction Mission, “Piracy,” challenges players to locate a Shipping Manifest. Once the player completes the mission, they’ll be rewarded with the blueprint for the Oscar-Mike, a souped-up version of the standard M4A1 Assault Rifle. Here’s how to find the Shipping Manifest in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

How to Find the Shipping Manifest in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Activision

The Shipping Manifest can be found in Hafid Port, which is located on a small peninsula in the western corner of Al Mazrah. Once players have made it to Hafid Port, they’ll want to cross the bridge that connects the cargo ship to the mainland. Unfortunately, the ship is crawling with NPC soldiers, so players should work with their squadmates to take out the enemies before they are gunned down.

Once the players are on board, they’ll want to head to the ship’s back (or bow) and make their way up the tower. This can be done by ascending one of the two sets of stairs on the left or right side of the bridge. Once they’ve reached the top floor, they’ll find the Shipping Manifest on a shelving unit on the right side of a hallway that leads into the ship’s observation deck.

Unfortunately, the mission doesn’t end once the player has collected the Shipping Manifest since they have to get it to an Extraction Point without dying. The closest extraction point to the cargo ship is located near the center of the Sattiq Cave Complex. To complete the mission and claim their prize, players must double back through Hafid Port and make their way to the helicopter waiting at the Extraction Point, fighting off any remaining NPC soldiers of meddling rival players that get in their way.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023