Fortnite Weekly Challenges Apparently Delayed

The Weekly Challenges that should be live today, January 17, have been delayed. One of the best ways to get XP in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is to grind through all of the Weekly Challenges. Although they did get nerfed this season, the Weekly Challenges have a new reset date and time.

However, the new Weekly Challenges that should have replaced the old ones today, on January 17, did not. In other words, there are no new Weekly Challenges yet in Fortnite. While this is definitely upsetting, the good news is you won’t have to wait long for the new Weekly Challenges to drop.

The Weekly Challenges are likely to be released tomorrow alongside the new Oathbringer quests. Expect to start grinding up XP by completing Dailies, Weeklies, and the new Oathbringer quests on Wednesday, January 18.

Usually, when features get disabled like Hurdling, Epic Games announces it on social media or on the Fortnite website. It is unfortunate to see no announcement be made for the day delay made for the Weekly Challenges.

Just know that it isn’t an issue on your end, Epic Games has decided to hold onto the new Weekly Challenges for a day. Though Fortnite isn’t without its errors, this Weekly Challenge issue may look like an error but we think that it is purposeful.

When the new Weekly Challenges and Oathbringer quests go live, we will be here to deliver guides on all of the best ways you can complete these activities quickly so you can level up and claim the new Midseason drop skin. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for when the Geralt of Rivia skin and accessories become available since that date is coming up.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023