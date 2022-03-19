Elden Ring: 10 Easily Missable Items That You Should Get

Sometimes, the key to defeating the most powerful foes in Elden Ring is simply having the right items. There are numerous key and consumable items throughout the game that can either be permanently missed or simply left unchecked, even after the game is finished. These items are surprisingly valuable when facing off against particularly strong bosses. Anyone looking to save themselves some headache should search for these 10 easily missable items as soon as they can.

10 Easily Missable Items in Elden Ring

10. Mimic’s Veil

The Mimic’s Veil can be found in Stormveil Castle, located hidden away in a chest. As the castle is the first Legacy dungeon a player will encounter, it’s very possible that a majority of players completely missed this item. Despite not being so easy to find, getting your hands on it will be worth your time. The Mimic’s Veil has you disguise as objects found within the location you use it in, allowing you to fool enemies and even other players. Just be sure not to move while you’re being watched.

9. Margit’s Shackle

While this item can be found early on in Limgrave, Margit’s Shackle is more useful than players might think. It can temporarily bind Margit during his boss fight, making the battle against him much easier. At first, it seems like this item is useful only when fighting Margit. However, this item can be used against another boss much later in the game. Even if you didn’t miss this item, you should take care not to forget about it when that time comes.

8. Armor with special effects

While many players are likely familiar with weapons being able to inflict various status effects and having other special attributes, it might come as a surprise that certain armor pieces have special effects as well. For example, the Queen’s Crescent Crown – obtained by purchasing it from the Finger Reader after defeating Rennala – grants 3 extra points in the Intelligence attribute. Chances are, you might have more than one piece of armor with similar effects. Be sure to check the detailed description of each armor piece you find in the menu!

7. Blasphemous Claw

Even though this item is found very close to the boss fight it’s designed for, the Blasphemous Claw is surprisingly easy to miss. It can only be obtained by defeating an NPC invader by the Site of Grace in Crumbling Farum Azula that leads up to the area’s major boss fight. Using this item will allow you to parry certain attacks made by that same boss. It’s a vital tool for anyone that’s struggling to react to the boss’s fast movements and high-damage attacks.

6. Purifying Crystal Tear and Mohg’s Shackle

Mohg’s Shackle is found in Leyndell’s sewers, simply found on a corpse by the lobsters on the lowest level. The Purifying Crystal Tear, on the other hand, is dropped by an invading NPC at Altus Plateau’s Second Church of Marika. Obtaining both is a task that’s practically necessary to battle Mohg, Lord of Blood without guaranteeing your frustration. The shackle will bind Mohg in place, similar to how Margit’s Shackle works, and the Purifying Crystal Tear will protect you from the high damage of his countdown. This boss fight may be optional, but the rewards are worth the effort in searching for these items.

5. Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are one of the most important upgrade materials players will come across. Sadly, they’re extremely difficult to find, only being located in the toughest areas in the game. This makes them some of the most easily missable items of all. Players should know that a fair amount can be found throughout Miquella’s Haligtree. This includes the Consecrated Snowfield that leads up to this hidden area. There are four of these stones to be found as you travel through these areas. If you follow Latenna’s questline, that number increases to 5.

4. Beast-Repellent Torch

Torches are not easily missable items in Elden Ring, but the Beast-Repellent Torch might be ignored by most players. It can only be found from an Isolated Merchant in Caelid, and you’ll likely already have a torch by the time you meet him. However, this torch will pacify enemies such as wolves and dogs when the player keeps it up. It’s useful for more than simply lighting up areas, especially if you’re running low on health.

3. Lantern

If your only concern is lighting your way, a Lantern acts as a perfect tool that’s easy to miss – and easy to forget about. Lanterns are only sold by Isolated Merchants at the Weeping Peninsula and Liurnia of the Lakes. This item acts as a reusable consumable; you’ll need to keep it in your item bar if you want to easily access it. Relighting the lantern each time you die can be somewhat annoying, but it’s a small price to pay in order to use your weapons with two hands instead of just one.

2. Fevor’s Cookbooks ([1] and [2])

Of all the easily missable items in Elden Ring, items that inflict the sleep status are some of the rarest and most powerful. Pots and arrows that inflict this status can be crafted, but players must find the first two Fevor’s Cookbooks to do so. The first one is found at Summonwater Village in Limgrave, while the second is purchased from an Isolated Merchant inside the Raya Lucaria Academy. Even if you missed these items after passing through these areas, it’s never too late to go back and get your hands on them again.

1. Flask of Wondrous Physick

With how well-known it’s become, the Flask of Wondrous Physick might not be missed by most players anymore. However, it’s still in a relatively out-of-the-way location; anyone focusing solely on Elden Ring’s main story might never come across it. This Flask is an extremely useful item that no player should miss, which is why every player should make it a priority as soon as they begin their journey.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.