The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date: When is the Game Coming to Steam?

When will The Last of Us Part 1 get its PC release? With reviews rolling in, new and returning fans of the franchise are eager to know when The Last of Us Part 1 will come to PC. With so many PlayStation exclusives making their way to PC, it is only a matter of time before The Last of Us Part 1 and Part 2 come to PC. Here is what we know.

When Will The Last of Us Come to PC?

According to Jonathan Benaino, the Senior Environment Texture Artist at Naughty Dog, we will get The Last of Us Part 1 “very soon after the PS5 release.” This is great news knowing that The Last of Us Part 1 releases this Friday, September 2, 2022. Though Benaino could have a different idea of “very soon” than we do, we hope to see The Last of Us Part 1 come to PC later this year but more likely around early 2023. Ideally, Factions, the standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game, will release on PC with The Last of Us Part 1.

Glad to hear you're hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release! — Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 23, 2022

We aren’t sure whether Naughty Dog will work with Nixxies Software who did the Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC port, Iron Galaxy Studios who is apparently working on the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection that is scheduled to release later this year, or if they will keep it in house as they did for the PS5 remake of The Last of Us Part 1.

Whatever is next for Naughty Dog, we hope to get a glimpse behind the curtain on the PlayStation Showcase on September 8 to see exactly what they are working on. From Factions to PC ports to The Last of Us Part 3 and a new IP, Naughty Dog seems to have their hands full and their lips sealed at the moment.

Once we know the exact details of when The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC and Steam, we will let you know. For now, if you are interested in more The Last of Us news and guides, check out our The Last of Us page.

The Last of Us Part 1 will be available on September 2nd on PS5 and later on PC.