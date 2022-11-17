All Easter Eggs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Games in the Call of Duty franchise are often chock-full of amusing Easter Eggs, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is absolutely no exception, with Easter Eggs hidden throughout in both the Campaign and Multiplayer. From Breaking Bad references to callbacks to the original Modern Warfare 2, here is every Easter Egg in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

All Multiplayer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Easter Eggs

Many Easter Eggs can be found in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s many multiplayer maps, such as an amusing hidden developer note, and callbacks to fan-favorite Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps, among other fun, hidden secrets to discover.

Breaking Bad RV in Santa Senta Border Crossing

Breaking Bad‘s 1986 Fleetwood Bounder RV can be found on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s 6v6 version of the Santa Sena Border Crossing multiplayer map. The show’s iconic van can be found amongst other vehicles on the roadway, complete with totally inconspicuous duct tape on the door. Another identical vehicle can also be found further down the road.

Rust in Taraq

If you’ve played the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), you should be no stranger to Rust —a fan-favorite map that was the epicenter of 1v1 duels between friends and enemies alike in the late 2000s. Thirteen years later, Rust can be found within the map Taraq in the game’s Ground War mode.

Don't think anyone has even found this yet but Rust is in the Ground War map "Taraq" which is part of Al Mazrah. pic.twitter.com/5aqeDmxaAU — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 28, 2022

Developer Note in Al Bagra Fortress

One Infinity Ward developer, who seemingly worked on the first Modern Warfare (2019), has hidden a rather meta note on the board on the Ottoman Palace information board located on the Al Bagra Fortress map. While most of the board’s text, other than the main body, is illegible, the first paragraph in the bottom right reads:

“Here is some additional tiny information for the exhibition signage, because there is simply not enough time to write paragraphs of unique facts in the way a real museum exhibits might. It is my hope that this text will eventually be illegible unlike the previous signs in Modern Warfare, which many diligent people online took the time to translate and transcribe much to my horror. In any case, I continue to appreciate all of the people who take a moment out of their day to read incidental signage such as this. It is meant to add a certain authenticity to the world. It always makes me and the rest of the team happy to see people appreciate the tiny details. So keep looking, you never know what you’ll find.”

Sandman in Defender: Mt. Zaya

In the Spec Ops mission Defender: Mt. Zaya, squads of computer-controlled Reinforcements may contain an NPC with the callsign SANDMAN, a character from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that served in Delta Force.

Highrise in Embassy

While not accessible through normal means, Embassy holds a reference to another fan-favorite Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Highrise from the original MW2 can be found atop a skyscraper in the distance, albeit without the iconic crane. While inaccessible in Modern Warfare 2 itself, the area is used in Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode, along with other iconic locations in Al Mazrah.

Normandy Landings Newspaper in Breenbergh Hotel

A newspaper with the headline Débarquement en Normandie can be found laying on the ground on the Breenbergh Hotel map. This is the French title for the Normandy Landings, a real-life historical event that is also the setting of the first mission of the first-ever Call of Duty game

Car KillCam in Crown Raceway

If players somehow found themselves out-of-bounds on the Crown Raceway map, they can be run over by one of the Formula One cars speeding around the track. Players killed this way will experience a KillCam from the driver’s perspective, as if the racer were a player themselves.

All Campaign Easter Eggs in Modern Warfare 2

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 having such an enthralling campaign, players are likely to miss many of the Easter Eggs hidden throughout. From a touching tribute to a defunct video game studio to the teddy bears found in almost every Call of Duty title, here is every Easter Egg found in Modern Warfare 2’s campaign.

Neversoft Logo in Ghost Team

Reddit user /u/XWXS2 discovered that a fallen civilian in the mission Ghost Team has the Neversoft logo tattooed on their arm. Neversoft was a video game development studio that helped to develop Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Ghosts, and Advanced Warfare, as well as the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise. They eventually shut down their studio and merged with Infinity Ward, who developed eleven different Call of Duty games, including both Modern Warfare 2 games. This Easter Egg was likely left in by a developer involved in the merge.

Burger Town in Tradecraft

Burger Town is a fictional fast-food franchise that has appeared in many different Call of Duty titles since its introduction in the original Modern Warfare 2. A Burger Town restaurant can be found on the streets of Amsterdam in the Tradecraft mission, identifiable by its heavily inspired sign.

Call of Duty Watches in El Sin Nombre

A collection of watches can be found on a shelf in Diego’s bedroom, which are all models taken from previous Call of Duty multiplayer store bundles and Battle Passes, including Snoop Dogg’s watch.

Pawn Takes Pawn Papers in Dark Water

Pawn Takes Pawn was an ARG (Augmented Reality Game) that lead up to the reveal of Call of Duty: Cold War. Documents used in the ARG can be found at the end of the Dark Water mission on a wooden board inside the boat.

Code 627 in Ghost Team

The code needed to enter the warehouse during the mission Ghost Team is 627, which is Commander Sheperd’s prisoner number in Modern Warfare 2 (2009).

Ramirez in Ghost-Team

One of your assigned squad members in Ghost Team has the chance to be called Cpt. Ramirez, which is a reference to James Ramirez, a playable character from 2009’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Commander Shepherd Quotes

When throwing a flashbang at Commander Shepherd he has a chance to say the line “How’d a muppet like you pass selection?” — a phrase also uttered by Shepherd’s counterpart in the original Modern Warfare trilogy. Another iconic line from the original trilogy is “What the hell kind of a name is Soap?“, which is almost perfectly quoted by Diego in Spanish during the campaign. Finally, “Try to anticipate their paths. If you have to maneuver, do it slow and steady. No quick movements.” is a line stated by Captain Price in the Recon by Fire mission, which is a quote taken directly from Captain Macmillan in the original Modern Warfare (2007).

Teddy Bears in Alone

Teddy Bears are a staple Easter Egg in every modern Infinity Ward-developed Call of Duty title. They can be found hidden throughout the campaign mission Alone, such as on a shelf near the beginning of the mission.

Billie Eilish in Tradecraft

While walking through Amsterdam in the Tradecraft mission, you will come across a group of buskers performing a familiar song. This is an original cover of Bad Guy by Billie Elish, which can be listened to in its entirety by standing nearby.

Riley in Alone

A toy of Riley, a dog heavily featured in Call of Duty: Ghosts, can be found in a house during the mission Alone. The model is the same as the weapon charm featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

Verdansk Jersey in Tradecraft

Inside the bike shop, a Verdansk FC jersey can be found hung up on the wall. Verdansk was the original location featured in Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as being the main setting of 2019’s Modern Warfare’s Spec Ops and Ground Wars modes.

No Russian

Warning: this section contains spoilers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022)’s ending.

At the end of Modern Warfare 2, we see a phone with the incoming text “No Russian.” This is an iconic quote from the controversial Modern Warfare 2 (2009) mission of the same name, which involved the infamous villain Makarov and his squad posing as the United States military and massacring civilians in an airport. This text, along with Makarov’s namedrop towards the end of the campaign, is clearly hinting at an inevitable sequel and the re-introduction of Call of Duty’s most legendary villain.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022