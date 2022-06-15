In Mario Strikers: Battle League, after players complete all the available cups on the normal difficulty, they will unlock the game’s Galactic Mode, which will be composed of another series of competitions, each set to not only test their mastery of the game’s mechanics but also how well they assembled both their team and gear. But what are the differences between the game’s Galactic Mode and the standard Cup mode? To answer that and more, here are all the Galactic Mode differences in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

All Galactic Mode Differences in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Apart from the higher difficulty and better team/gear compositions featured on each opposing team, there are no notable differences between the two series of cups, with the exception of their rewards, of course, as completing each Galactic Cup for the first time will reward players with a total of 1,000 Coins, a sizable difference when compared to the coins gained when completing the competitions on normal. After winning a cup for the first time, players will then be able to earn 100 coins by completing it again. It’s important to point out that, although completing the game’s Galactic Mode will not unlock any new pieces of gear or modes, doing so will reward you with another 1,000 coins.

To recap, here are all the Galactic Mode differences in Mario Strikers: Battle League:

Higher difficulty.

Opponents will have better gear.

All first-time Cup wins will reward players with 1,000 Coins.

All subsequent wins will reward players with 100 Coins.

Completing the mode will reward players with 1,000 Coins.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the game here.