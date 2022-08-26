Best Buzzwole Counters and Weaknesses in Pokemon GO

If you’re looking to bring the pain to Buzzwole during the Pokemon GO: GO Fest 22 Finale event, you will need to make sure that you’ve got the team to back you up. This Ultra Beast isn’t afraid to bring the pain or use its massive size and strength to its advantage, and if not prepared properly, it can wipe out your team in a matter of a few hits.

However, following along with our guide, we’ll get your ready to take this giant bug down, giving you a chance to add a few to your collection during the raid times that it is available. Let’s get into all of the details of what you’ll need to do to challenge and defeat Buzzwole in Pokemon GO, now that you’ll know the best counters to bring, and weaknesses to exploit!

Buzzwole – GO Fest 22 Finale Schedule

Ready to take the battle to Buzzwole? You’ll need to make sure that you’re clearing out a couple of different spots in your schedule since you’ll be able to come across them a few different times during this event.

The first time that you will be able to come across Buzzwole in your local raids is from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Local Time. After this, they will be replaced with another of the Ultra Beasts, Xurikitree. However, you’ll have another chance to bring them down from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Local Time, as they’ll make their return to the gym, alongside all of their friends.

Buzzwole Vulnerabilities, Resistances & Counters

While this Ultra Beast may be powerful, if you’ve got the right team, you’ll be able to bring them down quickly and easily. Making sure that you have the right team prepped is one of the most important parts of a Raid, so you’ll want to make sure that your friends also know who they should bring along, and which types of Pokemon they need to power up before the big fight.

Buzzwole Resistances – 63% Damage Taken

Fighting

Ground

Bug

Grass

Dark

Buzzwole Vulnerabilities – 160% Damage Taken

Flying – 256% Damage Taken

Fire

Psychic

Fairy

As you can see, if you’ve got a team of strong Flying-type Pokemon, you’ll be able to expose its main weakness, allowing you to use this opportunity to cause some absolutely catastrophic damage. If you want to bring the best monsters to the battle, make sure that you’ve got these Pokemon ready to fight.

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Staraptor Gust Brave Bird Moltres Wing Attack Sky Attack Yvetal Gust Hurricane Honchkrow Peck Brave Bird Rayquaza Air Slash Brave Bird Unfezant Air Slash Sky Attack

Now that you’ve got the Ultimate Team ready to challenge this mega-monster, you’ll be ready to bring the pain, and bring a few of them home. Make sure to collect plenty of healing items before you go into this fight, as you’ll more than likely need to revive a few Pokemon by the time it’s done.

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on August 26th, 2022