Best Dori Healer Build in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts, and Team Composition

We are only two days away from the release of the second wave of banners part of Genshin Impact‘s version 3.0, which is set to feature reruns for 5-star Cryo Archer Ganyu and 5-star Hydro Catalyst Sangonomiya Kokomi , as well as the debut of 4-star Electro Claymore Dori, the latter of which can be built as both an Electro enabler and a healer. Now, in order to help all of those who cannot wait for the arrival of Sumeru’s top merchant, here’s how to build Dori as a healer on Genshin Impact.

Best Dori Healer Build in Genshin Impact: Best Artifacts

As usual for healers, we recommend that you make use of either a 2-piece Maiden Beloved + 2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam or a 4-piece Ocean-Hued Clam, thanks to their overall healing bonus and, in the latter’s case, passive. For those who prefer to increase her Burst availability, using a 2-piece Maiden Beloved/2-piece Ocean-Hued Clam + 2-piece Emblem of Severed Fate is recommended.

You can check out the best main stat for each artifact piece below:

Flower of Life : HP%.

: HP%. Plume of Death : ATK%

: ATK% Sands of Eon: HP% / ATK%

HP% / ATK% Goblet of Eonothem : HP%

: HP% Circlet of Logos: Healing Bonus / HP%

Best Weapons for Dori

Taking into account the fact that Dori will need to perform her Elemental Burst, Alcazarzaray’s Exactitude, as must as possible, as well as the fact that she will work as a healer/battery, we recommend that you make use of weapons with an Energy Recharge substat. With that said, our main recommendation will be the use of the 4-star Claymore Sacrificial Greatsword (R3+) on teams not featuring a Dendro DPS, as the weapon will allow Dori to perform her elemental skill in succession (most times), thus increasing her ability to generate particles and enable reactions.

On teams build around one such DPS, like Tighnari, our main recommendation will be the use of the 4-star craftable Claymore Forest Regalia at the highest refinement possible, as the weapon will allow Dori to provide your DPS with a good amount of EM at short intervals.

Here are the best weapons for healer Dori, including a few F2P options and a good, but unadvised 5-star:

5-Star: Skyward Pride (Not advised).

Skyward Pride (Not advised). 4-star: Favonius Greatsword / Sacrificial Greatsword (R3-5) / Forest Regalia / The Bell

Favonius Greatsword / Sacrificial Greatsword (R3-5) / Forest Regalia / The Bell F2P Alternatives: Favonius Greatsword / Sacrificial Greatsword / Forest Regalia

Best Teams for Dori on Genshin Impact

Thanks to her ability to enable Electro reactions at short intervals, Dori can fit a wide array of compositions, but we recommend that you use her in either Aggravate/Spread-focused compositions. She can also work really well as an enabler on Cryo+Electro teams. Now, in order to allow you to bring the most out of Dori, here are a few team compositions sure to clean up the competition:

Tighnari + Dori + Fischl + Raiden Shogun

Eula + Dori + Rosaria + Fischl / Raiden Shogun

Keqing + Dendro Traveller + Dori + Raiden Shogun/ Yae Miko / Kaedehara Kazuha

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on September 7th, 2022