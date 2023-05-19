7 Best Early Game Weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are not many weapons to choose from at the beginning of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Usually, weapons aren’t good on their own. For this reason, you should focus on unlocking Fuse as fast as possible. Once you have that, here are the best early game weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Related: Where to Find and How to Complete the Fuse Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Best Wooden Stick and Tree Branch Fuse Options in TOTK

A Tree Branch isn’t that strong since it only has two attack power. What you can do is Fuse it with any object in the open world to make it more powerful. In fact, if you want the strongest weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to create them by Fusing a powerful attachment onto an already powerful weapon.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A Wooden Stick normally has four attack power, but when Fused with a Soldier Construct Horn, which is three attack power, you get a weapon that is seven attack power. In my opinion, this is the best weapon you can make early because it’s relatively powerful and you can easily make more of them.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Tree Branches only have two attack power which make them weaker than Wooden Sticks. However, you can actually Fuse a Tree Branch to a Wooden Stick and get a six attack power weapon that is still one-handed but has a lot more range. Though you are wasting two weapons to create one, I think the Wooden Stick/Tree Branch Fuse isn’t a bad one.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A great early option is Fusing a Wooden Stick with a Stone. This only creates a five attack power weapon, but it creates a Stone Axe which you can use to chop down trees. This is necessary, especially if you’re having trouble reaching the snow Shrine.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can also Fuse a Wooden Box to a Wooden Stick to make a five attack power weapon, but I recommend Fusing it with a Stone as that will make it able to chop down wood. I don’t recommend Fusing anything that isn’t powerful, for example, a Skyshroom or a Zonai Charge because those items usually serve a better purpose on their own.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In general, the best early Fuse attachments are Construct parts. The best attachment you can get in the early game is the Flux Construct I Core because it is an attachment that adds 10 attack power. You will need to defeat the Flux Construct I Boss, but our very own J.R. Waugh wrote an amazing guide on how to defeat it which I recommend following to make things easier.

Best Early Arrow Fusions in TOTK

One of the best weapons in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the bow and arrow. The best bow to get at the beginning of the game is the Construct Bow, but using the Common Bow is fine since you can Fuse some amazing items to your arrows.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I recommend Fusing a Keese Wing or Keese Eyeball to an arrow because it will grant a homing quality to the arrow. This is extremely good, especially if you struggle with the gyro controls.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Also, Fusing a Soldier Construct Horn adds three attack power to the arrow which can be very good. However, since you only get one shot, Fusing a Soldier Construct Horn to a melee weapon is better.

If you don’t like what you’ve Fused, you can Unfuse your weapons as well. Later in the game, you can create cool things like flamethrowers and scythes. The fun has just begun!

- This article was updated on May 19th, 2023