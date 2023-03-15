Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When it comes to the legendary difficulty of Elden Ring, it’s important that you know about weapon scaling. Your build will help you depending on how skilled you are at souls-like games because they are anything but easy. One of the more unique builds to make in the game is magic or incantation ones. So, we can help you find which are the best faith weapons in Elden Ring.

Best Faith Weapons in Elden Ring

The following are weapons that you should definitely incorporate into your build if you plan on using Faith as your main stat in the game.

Coded Sword

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

The Coded Sword, unfortunately, is a bit of a late-game weapon. It can prove to be very powerful for clearing most of the game on subsequent playthroughs or if you still have not explored the whole map. It deals primarily Holy damage, but it scales exclusively off Faith. This is a good all-rounder melee weapon to use if your other weapons of choice consist of Sacred Seals.

The Coded Sword is located in the Fortified Manor area of Leyndell. You can miss this weapon if you defeat Maliketh before going to this location.

Sword of Night and Flame

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

If you run other stats like Intelligence and Dexterity in your build, this weapon can work very well with multiple stats scaling. Especially after this sword was buffed quite a bit, it can deal a bunch of damage. Thanks to its dual stats and unique skill, it’s a good melee option if you’re running low on MP.

The Sword of Night and Flame can be obtained in the Caria Manor.

Erdtree Seal

This is a faith-only Sacred Seal that’s a basic all-rounder. It doesn’t have any sort of bonuses for certain incantations like other seals, but it can still work wonders. What it can do is outshine many other Finger Seals for having the best scaling with the Faith stat.

The Erdtree Seal can be obtained near the Prison Town Church Site of Grace at Volcano Manor.

Finger Seal

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

Since it’ll take you some time to get the Erdtree Seal, the Finger Seal can do quite well in a large majority of Elden Ring. It doesn’t have anything special in particular but does have Strength as a secondary stat. If you rock a heavy weapon that also utilizes faith, you have your close-ranged options covered.

The Finger Seal is a starting weapon for the Prophet and Confessor classes. You can also obtain it from the Twin Maiden Husks at a later time.

Dragon Communion Seal

Dragon Incantations are some of the strongest ones to use in the game. They’re also some of the coolest ones to use (subjectively). If you want a boost to those types of incantations, then you should get this Sacred Seal.

The Dragon Communion Seal can be obtained at the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave.

Blasphemous Blade

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

Rykard’s sword works perfectly for a Faith build. Not only does the weapon scale with the stat, but the fire damage from the Taker’s Flames ability scales with it. The weapon also has innate life steal, making you, the wielder, harder to kill. It’s a must-have.

The Blasphemous Blade can be obtained after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy at the Volcano Manor. You then take his Remembrance and give it to Enia to receive the weapon.

Nagakiba

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

The Nagakiba is a powerful katana that is probably one of the most versatile weapons in the game. Since it isn’t a unique weapon, you can use an Ash of War to change it into a Sacred Nagakiba. What you then have there is a sword that scales with Faith as its primary stat. It also has innate blood loss buildup, making it very strong in nearly all cases.

The Nagakiba can be obtained by killing Bloody Finger Yura at Murkwater Cave or by completing his quest line.

Staff of the Guilty

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

If you’re running a sorcerer build in Elden Ring, but want to spec into Faith, this is just the weapon for you. With this, you can utilize spells and incantations, making you the ultimate summoner. Just know that this will require a lot of MP as you will dip into the same bar to cast your abilities.

The Staff of the Guilty can be obtained by defeating Thorn Sorcerers with the fiery staffs.

Maliketh’s Black Blade

Image; Attack of the Fanboy

An alternative to the Blasphemous Blade is Maliketh’s sword. It’s a bit heavier to wield than it, but it also scales with the Faith stat. With its recent buffs to faster casting time for its ability, this only makes the weapon much more viable.

Maliketh’s Black Blade can be obtained by defeating him in the Crumbling Farum Azula. Then, take his remembrance item and give it to Enia for the weapon.

Golden Order Greatsword

This spot would have been given to the Sacred Relic Sword, but what this weapon has over the best farming weapon in the game is that it has stats that scale better with Faith. Not to mention, it can be used as a substitute for the Blasphemous Blade.

The Golden Order Greatsword can be obtained by defeating the Misbegotten Crusador at the Cave of the Forlorn.

