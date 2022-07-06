Best Teams for Ultra League in Pokemon GO (Season 11)

If you’re looking to show off the power of some of your strongest Pokemon in Pokemon GO, the Ultra League is one of the best ways that you can do just that. Make sure that you’re prepared, and that you have plenty of Pokemon ready to battle, and you’ll be ready to start claiming some excellent prizes.

Let’s take a look at the strongest Pokemon that you can bring to the fray, as well as the best choices to help you fight off the current meta that exists within the game. Here are the best choices that you can bring with you as you make your way into the Ultra League in Pokemon GO!

Pokemon GO Ultra League – Best Pokemon

If you’re looking to make an impact in the Ultra League, you’ll want to make sure that you’re bringing some of these Pokemon along for the ride. You’ll find that there may even be a crossover from our list of Great League Pokemon, as there are some that work great in both leagues, as long as they meet the proper CP Requirements. Here are the best Pokemon you can bring to the Ultra League, alongside their best moves!

Pokemon Name Fast Attack Charged Attack Registeel Metal Claw Flash Cannon Giratina Dragon Breath Dragon Claw Abomasnow Powder Snow Blizzard Deoxys Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Jellicent Hex Bubble Beam Galarian Stunfisk Mud Shot Earthquake Sirfetch’d Counter Close Combat Cresselia Psycho Cut Future Sight Lickilicky Lick Shadow Ball Walrein Waterfall Blizzard

Picking any of these Pokemon will help you succeed in the current Ultra League Meta, so make sure that you’re ready and prepared to bring these to your upcoming battle sessions. Pairing them with these specific moves will help you make sure that they are in tip-top fighting shape, so you’ll be able to bring anyone down in a flash.

If you’re partaking in the current Pokemon GO 6th Anniversary Event, make sure you’re checking out all of the fun in the upcoming GO Battle Weekend, alongside the Timed Research and Field Research that is available through the event. You’ll also want to make sure that you’re checking out the best Pokemon to use your Mega Evolution Energy on, as well as the upcoming Spotlight Hour Pokemon that you’ll be able to catch in the future!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.