Hogwarts Legacy allows players to create and customize the looks of their own playable characters by making use of its character creation system. But given the fact that the game does feature house-specific quests, can you create multiple characters in Hogwarts Legacy? Now, in order to help you dive into the game fully ready, here’s whether or not Hogwarts Legacy allows you to create multiple characters.

Can You Have Multiple Characters in Hogwarts Legacy?

Fortunately for all who wish to be able to play the game and roleplay as a wide array of different avatars, you can indeed create multiple characters in Hogwarts Legacy. The game currently allows you to create up to four active characters, thus allowing players to experience everything each of the houses has to offer and live through the game’s story from all available perspectives if they wish.

It’s important to point out that, although only two save files will be showcased once you begin your playthrough, new ones will be added after you create your second and third playable characters. With that said, if you are still unsure as to which house to pick in the game, we highly recommend that you check out our What is the Best House in Hogwarts Legacy article so that you will be able to get the best experience for you.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023