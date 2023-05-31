Destiny 2 Mayday, Mayday Midnight Mission Guide: How to Get Past the Fan

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Mayday, Mayday Midnight is the mission for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Week 2. Like Operation Thunderbolt, the Week 1 mission, Mayday, Mayday Midnight has you go deeper into the methane sea on the next leg of the Deep Dive activity. Here is how to complete the Mayday, Mayday Midnight mission in Destiny 2.

How to Complete Mayday, Mayday Midnight in Destiny 2

After selecting and starting the Mayday, Mayday Midnight mission from the H.E.L.M. map, you’ll launch right into the second room featured in Deep Dives, the one past the first methane sea.

First Egregore Resonator

You’ve done this next part before — plant the Egregore Resonator and defeat the waves of enemies while completing the objective. While you can’t do the Pressure Trials during Mayday, Mayday Midnight, make sure you know how to do it for the Deep Dive.

Methane Sea and Fan

Once you’re done here, select your next buff and continue forward into the new methane sea section. While you can’t collect the Midnight Plant and Midnight Flora for the Aquarium Vivarium Triumph during Mayday, Mayday Midnight, you’ll want to visit the guide I wrote to help you find them during your next Deep Dive.

As you dive deeper, you’ll see a rotating fan that blocks your way forward. To get past the fan, you need to flip the switch on the back wall. Look for the switch with the red light next to it — it’s right next to the ladder.

With the fan slowed to a halt, you can continue to dive deeper. Remember to grab bubbles to refill your pressure and you’ll easily make it to the next section.

Second Large Room

You’ll enter a big room, similar to the one with the Egregore Resonator, but here, you need to defeat waves of enemies and bring the items they drop to the middle console. They drop fuel cells and wrenches, all of which you need to bring to the center console to continue forward.

This room is very similar to the Egregore Resonator room — defeat waves of enemies while completing the objective. After you’ve succeeded, you’ll grab Ahsa’s Gift and continue forward.

How to Defeat Kudazad, Bound to Xivu Arath

The boss this time around is Kudazad, Bound to Xivu Arath. Kudazad has two health bars and is fairly easy to defeat if you know what to watch out for. For step-by-step instruction on how to beat Kudazad, check out my Down the Drain Triumph guide.

My main tips to beat her is to shoot her in the head with a Linear Fusion Rifle, like the Taipan-4FR God Roll, as that’ll do the most damage. Also, watch out for her green ground attack as it’ll send you flying off the stage.

After draining Kudazad’s first health bar, you need to defeat three Orges. With Orges, adds, and Kudazad attacking you all at once, this section can be difficult. If you’re a Hunter, use invisibility, if you are a Warlock, use your Healing rift, and if you’re a Titan… well, you’ll survive because you have 100 Resilience.

In all seriousness, be careful and take out the Orges one by one. When they are all defeated, Kudazad spawns in the middle of the room which makes defeating her even easier.

Claim Your Rewards

With Kudazad defeated, grab the coral and open the chests. Mayday, Mayday Midnight is finished! Now, you can continue following the “Into the Depths” quest to finish Season of the Deep Week 2.

