Elden Ring Age of Duskborn Guide: Step-by-Step Walkthrough for Fia’s Ending

As Elden Ring players are reaching the end of their epic journey across the Lands Between, there comes another impasse— which ending to pick. For simplicity’s sake, there are three canonical endings with some slight alterations based on choices made throughout the story. However, for the main ending, there are even more noticeable alterations to the conclusion. Here, we’ll go over what you need to reach the Age of Duskborn ending in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Age of Duskborn Ending in Elden Ring

To achieve this ending, you’ll have to see Fia’s quest through the end. You may remember her as the lady who likes to hold you at the Roundtable Hold. She also gives that health debuff that many were unaware of when the game first came out. As you make significant progress traveling through the Lands Between, she’ll eventually give a different dialogue when you meet her again.

Here, she’ll give you the Weathered Dagger that you have to deliver to D. Of course if you have already gotten as far as the Royal Capital and even beyond, you would have defeated the necessary number of Shardbearers to progress with the quest.

Following the steps of this quest, she’ll be in a new area of the Roundtable Hold. You’ll be tasked to go to the Deeproot Depths, which can be accessed in an area beyond the second Ancestor Spirit boss in Nokron. This area can’t be reached until you have made significant progress in Ranni’s questline.

When you get to what is definitely a boss area, you’ll once again be able to be held by Fia. This time, you’ll have to find the Cursemark of Death to progress her quest. This is found at the Divine Tower of Liurnia. Once you have it, bring it back to her at her last location. You should definitely consider being held by her at that moment at the Deeproot Depths. Talk to her until she repeats her dialogue, then reload the area by fast traveling to that Site of Grace. Interact with the area she was at to fight Lichdragon Fortissax.

Upon defeating Fortissax, you’ll be given the Mending Rune of the Death Prince, a key item that will be used at the Fractured Marika. Use that item instead of simply Mending the Elden Ring. Using that will create an alternate ending where you’ll still assume the Elden Throne. Instead, the Lands Between is now veiled under this dense, gloomy fog.

This is more of a somber way to end Elden Ring, but this ending should still yield the trophy or achievement for getting one of the three main endings.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.