Everything That Carries Over to New Game Plus in God of War Ragnarok

The long-awaited New Game Plus mode for God of War: Ragnarok is finally here, giving fans a whole new reason to get back in and play through the epic adventure again. Along with the New Game Plus mode comes new enchantments, armor sets, and even a new shield to help you in the most brutal battles.

Most importantly, players will have their progress carry over into the second playthrough to continue further leveling Kratos and Atreus. Here is everything that carries over to the second playthrough of the New Game Plus mode.

What is Carried Over to New Game Plus in God of War: Ragnarok?

Players can rest assured that all of their equipment and skill progression will carry over into New Game Plus for God of War: Ragnarok. This includes weapons, armor sets, and the entire arsenal—including the late-game Draupnir Spear.

The only thing that won’t carry over is Sonic and Hex arrows and all areas that require these arrows to access. And even though players will have the Draupnir Spear at the start, they will only be able to reach areas that need the Spear’s ability once they pass the point in the game where it is unlocked in the initial playthrough. So even though players can use the Draupnir Spear in battle, the game will still block off certain areas until late game.

All Skills will also carry over to New Game Plus Mode, with an increased level cap included in the mode. This increased level cap will allow players to level up Kratos and Atreus further, although there won’t be any new abilities to unlock in New Game Plus—so don’t expect new types of skill trees.

- This article was updated on April 5th, 2023