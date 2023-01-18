Fortnite v23.20 Patch Notes: Bug Fixes, New Features, and More

While it is a new week in Fortnite, it isn’t just a normal week since we have all of the changes that Fortnite v23.20 brings. With new augments, new gameplay features, and more to get to, let’s jump into what the Fortnite v23.20 patch notes bring to the table.

What is New in Fortnite? v23.20 Patch Notes Explained

The two big new features that Fortnite v23.20 brought are the Falcon Scout and the five new augments. These two new features have a lot of great applications in Fortnite including the Siphon effect and rescuing your downed teammates. Not to mention, the new augments are some of the best in the game.

Along with these gameplay features, there are a few major bug fixes, including one that addresses players getting launched across the map. Here are the bug fixes in the Fortnite v23.20 patch notes:

Fixed the issue that caused us to disable the Deku Smash in Battle Royale/Zero Build. The Deku Smash has been re-enabled in Battle Royale/Zero Build.

Fixed issues related to mantling in which players would sometimes be flung across the map.

Fixed an issue in which, in some instances, sprinting would be disabled for the duration of a match.

Reality Augments can again be unlocked from teammates.

Players can again damage objects with their Pickaxe consistently.

Players are now able to select Reality Augments while on a Dirt Bike.

Players can now use the Guardian Shield while on the back of an OG Bear pick-up truck or a Dirt Bike.

And that is everything new that Fortnite v23.20 has brought to the game. Of course, there are new Oathbound quests like aligning star sensors and new Weekly quests like how to mark enemies. There are currently a lot of ways to earn XP alongside all the fun new features.

Fortnite is available to play for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023