Genshin Impact 2.0 Lost Riches Guide – Day 7: Treasure Areas 13 and 14

The final day of Genshin Impact‘s new Lost Riches event is here, bringing its last Treasure Areas.

With that said, we will now guide you through the event’s newest phase to make sure you can easily get all the coins and are ready for all of its challenges.

Before we start, you can also check out our guides to Treasure areas 1,2,3, and 4, also featuring the location of the event’s first Special Treasure, Treasure Areas 5 and 6, Treasure Areas 7 and 8, also featuring the location of the second Special Treasure, Treasure Areas 9 and 10, as well as for Treasure Areas 11 and 12.

Treasure Area 13: Location and Tips

The game’s thirteenth Treasure Area is located west of the Kujou Encampment, unfortunately, there’s no waypoint at the exact location, so just go to the waypoint talked about before and head towards the area marked in the map below:

Once there, be ready, since you will need to face the enemies in the area to dig up all the treasures.

The coins at the location can be found in the following locations: at the enemy camp at the edge of the area, in the shore located behind the camp, in front of the Waverider summon device, and at the west of the device, by the shore.

Treasure Area 14: Location and Tips

The fourteenth and final Treasure Area is located on Narukami Island, to get there, you just need to jump to the waypoint on Kinju Forest and head towards the location shown in the map below:

You will be able to find all coins in the area surrounding the shrine, so just follow the path to the shrine from the start and pay attention to the Seelie.

After you finish collecting all the coins, you will have enough to claim one of the Seelies present in the Lost Riches shop.

Genshin Impact is currently available for PC, via miHoYo’s official launcher and on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices – Android, and iOS. You can also share your progress between all platforms thanks to its cross-save feature.