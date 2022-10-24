Genshin Impact‘s version 3.2 “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” is set to feature three reruns, for Yoimiya, Tartaglia, and Yae Miko. But when will the Yoimiya rerun be released? To answer that, and in order to help you be fully ready for the third rerun of Inazuma’s best pyrotechnist, here’s everything you need to know regarding the upcoming Yoimiya 3.2 rerun banner, including its release date, 4-star characters, and more.

This article will be updated as new information regarding the banner is released.

Genshin Impact 3.2 Yoimiya Rerun Banner: Release Date, Characters, and Everything We Know

The Yoimiya rerun banner is set to debut on November 2, 2022. The banner will run simultaneously with the first Nahida banner as part of the first wave of banners of version 3.2. As usual, the banner will run simultaneously with a new Epitome Invocation weapon-focused banner. Taking into account each character’s featured weapon, it is safe to assume that the banner will feature both the new A Thousand Floating Dreams Catalyst and the Thundering Pulse bow as it featured 5-star weapons.

Should You Pull for Yoimiya?

Although Yoimiya is without question one of the game’s best and most F2P-friendly Pyro DPS’ as well as a key piece in some of the game’s best teams, we highly advise that you pull for Nahida instead, as she will undoubtedly be the game’s best Dendro support/sub-DPS, as well as a must for high-end teams focused on the Aggravate sub-reaction.

With that said, if you either have enough resources for both of them or just really want to add Yoimiya to your roster, we highly recommend that you check out the best 4-star weapons and the best Elemental DPS build for Yoimiya, as well as where to find Naku Week (her ascension material) on Genshin Impact so that you can be fully geared up and ready for her arrival.

- This article was updated on October 24th, 2022