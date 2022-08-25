Genshin Impact Nilotpala Lotus Locations | Where to Find Nilotpala Lotus

As you make your way into the new lands of Sumeru in Genshin Impact, you’ll come to find plenty of beautiful vistas to take in, and an assortment of new items to find. With the newest update to the game, there are so many new items to find, from the Padisarah to the Harra Fruit. However, you’ll have another new item to add to your inventory very soon, with the Nilotpala Lotus!

If you’re looking to ascend Tighnari to his ultimate form, you’re going to need to find as many of these flowers as possible, and they can be a bit of a pain to track down if you don’t know where you’re going. That’s where we come into play, as we are going to save you the busywork of having to hunt all of these down, and give you all of the locations for the Nilotpala Lotus! Here’s where you need to start searching.

Nilotpala Lotus Locations In Sumeru – Genshin Impact’s Newest Location

As you make your way into the vast greenery of Sumeru, you may find yourself distracted by all of the new sights and sounds, as well as all of the exciting new locations that are available to you. Thankfully, this can actually benefit you, as making the rounds in these new locations will help you find some of the best new materials around, so let’s start this road trip with a bang, and get all of the locations for these beautiful flowers.

The Palace of Alcazarzaray, Molding Cavern & Valley of Desertion

To start your trip on the right foot, you’re going to want to start near the northern part of this new region, as you’ll find plenty of these amazing plants in these three areas. While you’ll only find about 5 of them near the Palace of Alcazarzaray, there are plenty of these lotuses between the Molding Cavern and the Valley of Desertion. Taking a chance to take in these views, and maybe take a dip in the river can help you score many of these new flowers.

Ruins of Dahri & Devantaka Mountain

Near the Teleport Waypoint, you’ll find a small bunch of these lotuses on Devantaka Mountain, so you’ll not only be able to get yourself to this area quickly if you’ve found some of the other new materials, you’ll be able to claim some items right off of the bat. And if you haven’t gotten here yet, you’ll have a chance to earn some Adventure EXP, so it helps out in more ways than one!

Making your way to the west, you’ll find a few more near the Ruins of Dahri, and in the river that is close to the Mountains as well. Trying to find all of these different materials helps out in more ways than one, as you’ll be able to find plenty of excellent new spots to warp, and fight off some enemies, as well!

