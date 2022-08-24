Genshin Impact Padisarah Locations | Where to Find Padisarah

Signing into Genshin Impact today, you’ll discover that a whole new region is now available to play in, with plenty of new items awaiting you. You’ll find tons of new ascension materials, food, and alchemy supplies, and so much more awaits you inside the lands of Sumeru. However, some of these items can be hard to come by, if you don’t know where you’re looking.

That’s where we come into play, finding these items for you, so you don’t need to spend your whole afternoon searching for them. You’ll discover that there are many new items, all with their own unique uses, that you could search for hours and not come across any of the ones that you need. If you’re on the hunt for Padisarah, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get right into where you’ll want to search for this new item in Sumeru!

Padisarah Locations in Sumeru – Genshin Impact’s Newest Location

As you scour these new lands, fighting off enemies and solving puzzles, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for all of the new, exciting materials that await you wherever you may be. Anything from the Harra Fruit to the Fungal Spores, you’ll have no shortage of things to do, so let’s find out where you’ll want to be if you need some extra Padisarah in your life.

Vanarana

Making your way to the lands of Vanarana, you’ll come to find that you’ll want to make a detour through the woods, and search for plenty of these cute flowers as possible. You’ll find some that are in large groups, and some that are off on their lonesome. No matter which way you search, you’ll come across plenty to help you create your next big item, so add as many to your bag as you could possibly need!

The Palace of Alcazarzaray

On your road trip to find as many Padisarah as possible, you’re going to want to make a stop at the Palace of Alcazarzaray, which happens to house a fair number of these beautiful flowers. Making sure that you’ve checked all of the nooks and crannies of this spot will help you find all of them, as some seem to be hiding off to the side, so it makes this adventure a bit more exciting than some of the others!

Sumeru City

Our final stop is going to be in the namesake of this region, Sumeru City. You’ll find plenty of things to do inside of the city, as well, but you’re going to want to hang around outside for the most part. You’ll find quite a few of these flowers here, and while they may not be as numerous as certain other parts of the map, you’ll find more than enough to give you the boost that you need to finish off some ingredients or push your character to the next level.

And that’s all we need to know about where to find Padisarah in Genshin Impact! If you’re looking for more help through this new 3.0 Update, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find plenty of new and exciting materials, including how to get free items by watching Twitch, how to defeat the newest bosses, and how to solve some of the trickiest puzzles in the region!

Genshin Impact is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Mobile Devices, and PC.