How Do You Fix the Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Reset Error?

If you find yourself plagued with the Account Merge Queue Reset Error in Overwatch 2, you are not alone. Many players around the globe are running into this same issue, and while Blizzard has been hard at work eliminating other server-based errors, it seems that they can’t catch a break.

Between DDOS attacks when the game was first released, to these consistent nagging issues, gamers are ready for the day when they’re able to log into Overwatch 2 without worrying about errors. But, for now, let’s find out if there is anything that you’ll be able to do to get back into the queue and ready for your next match!

How To Fix Overwatch 2 Account Merge Queue Reset Error?

At this time, the only thing that you can do is wait until Blizzard gets the servers fixed and running the way that they are meant to be. Since this is another server-based issue, there is not a whole lot that you’re able to do on your end to get back into your favorite hero-shooter.

They have been hard at work since the game was initially released, dealing with many different issues that have been making it nearly impossible to get into the game. Between exorbitantly long queue times at launch to the plethora of account issues like skins not transferring over, they’ve had their work cut out for them.

However, if you’re looking to stay on top of these errors, checking into the official Overwatch Twitter account or seeing if Blizzard has put out communication about known errors can help you from running into a frustrating gaming session before you jump into a game.

[#Overwatch2] We continue to make progress through launch issues and have updates on many known issues.

We are also investing a new issue that prevents players from accessing all their owned heroes. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible!https://t.co/i7ga5sNiwi — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 11, 2022

