How to Complete the Keenbridge Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

There are many Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy, and while many of them share the same pattern solutions, others can be uniquely hard. Much like how finding a Jobberknoll can be tricky, the Keenbridge Merlin Trial can give you a run for your money in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Keenbridge Merlin Trial Guide

Once you’ve discovered the Keenbridge Floo Flames, the next thing you’ll likely notice is the Merlin Trial right next to the town square. Start the Merlin Trial by using Mallowsweet.

After using Mallowsweet to start the Merlin Trial, cross the bridge that’s directly ahead. Turn left and use Revelio to see a large stone divot in the ground.

Now that you know the end location, return to Keenbridge and use Revelio to see a large stone ball southwest of the town square.

With the stone ball located, get close to it and use Wingardium Leviosa. Lift it over the stone wall and carry it back over the bridge and to the large stone divot.

Once the stone ball rests inside the large stone divot, you’ll have completed the Merlin Trial. Vines will keep the stone ball from leaving the divot and the Merlin monument will magically appear in a cutscene.

There are many other Merlin Trials like this one, so to solve them in the future, be sure to use Revelio to find the ball and the divot. Also, use your broomstick to make searching the area easier.

If you need help with the Forbidden Forest Merlin Trial, we’ve got you covered. Good luck with any future Merlin Trials and be sure to come back if you’ve hit a snag.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023