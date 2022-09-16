How to Dive and Slide in Modern Warfare 2

Sliding and diving are back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You can try it out for yourself this weekend if you have pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2 on PlayStation and everybody will get to try it early on September 24. In any case, here is how to slide and dive in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Slide and Dive in Modern Warfare 2

Sliding is becoming mandatory in every shooter game available. From Destiny 2 to Fortnite, sliding is a must because it is just so fun to do. Not only is it fun, but it also helps you get around the maps faster, surprise your enemies, and avoid enemy fire.

Diving has come and gone from Call of Duty games, but fans still love the famous dolphin diving. Luckily, Modern Warfare 2 is including diving. No matter the game mode, you can dive all over the map, even into the water.

To slide and dive in Modern Warfare 2, all you need to do is press the crouch button while sprinting. Depending on how fast you are sprinting, you will either slide or dive.

Add more speed or stealth to your gameplay with new movement mechanics 🥷 🏃 Slide or Dive to the floor, depending on your running speed

🏃 Take a peek and aim with new Ledge Hanging

How to Ledge Grab in Modern Warfare 2

Players can also ledge hand in Modern Warfare 2. To do it, simply jump up to a ledge and you will be able to hang there for however long you want before climbing up. While hanging, you will have the option to shoot enemies.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.